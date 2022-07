Mr. Charles Morgera, age 86, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on July 7, 2022. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Sylvester and Gertrude Morgera. Charles served honorably in the United States Air Force for 23 years. He deployed to the Asian Pacific theatre three times during the Vietnam War. Duty, Honor, Country was the code he lived by. He retired from the US Government after a 25-year career as a Civil Service Postal worker for the Naval Education and Training Center. He loved the beach, cookouts by his pool and playing Santa on Christmas Eve. His happiest days were spent surrounded by his family.

