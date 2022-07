Palisades Beach Road property on Santa Monica’s Gold Coast for sale. A newly renovated and redesigned 1920s-era beach house has been put up for sale in Santa Monica for $25 million. The reimagining comes courtesy of Molori Design and Joyce Rey of the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty, and Veronica Klein of Compass are the listing agents. The home is located at 966 Palisades Beach Road and has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a spa room which could always be repurposed into any type of use that the new owner desires.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO