ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox Games with Gold is ditching Xbox 360 support

By Rhys Wood
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jstfM_0gWCWLAO00
(Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox Games with Gold is about to get a lot better. Or a lot worse, depending on how much you like Xbox 360 games.

Both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles are backwards compatible with older Xbox games. As such, users with an Xbox Live Gold subscription have been able to download Xbox 360 games each month as part of the Games with Gold monthly lineup.

But that's about to change. A user on the r/Games subreddit posted an official Microsoft email (opens in new tab) that confirms Games with Gold's Xbox 360 support is ending this October.

The email states that Xbox Live Gold users (or those who get its benefits as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription tier) will stop seeing Xbox 360 games on the monthly service from October 1. The reason being that the company has "reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01LOwl_0gWCWLAO00
(Image credit: Microsoft)

It's not all bad news, though. In the same email, Microsoft confirmed that Games with Gold will continue running. Albeit with more Xbox One games to replace the 360 omissions.

Additionally, come October 1, you won't lose access to any Xbox 360 games you've downloaded via Games with Gold. If you've downloaded them even once, they're yours to keep for good.

The shot in the arm Games with Gold needed?

Xbox's Games with Gold has been a controversial service for some time now. Many have felt that the monthly offerings are severely lacking in comparison to the vast and evolving library offered by Xbox Game Pass. Not to mention those offered on rival subscriptions like PS Plus and Nintendo Switch Online.

Microsoft's comment about reaching the limit of available Xbox 360 games checks out, too. Last year, the tech giant added over 70 titles via backwards compatibility. And even back then, the company was adamant about that being the extent of their efforts.

I think removing Xbox 360 games from Games with Gold is for the best. While plenty of great 360 games have appeared on the service, their presence does have the unfortunate effect of making it look a bit dated. Swapping older games out for more recent Xbox One titles should help to modernize Games with Gold, at least a little.

Ultimately, Games with Gold is still somewhat anomalous among Xbox's various subscription tiers. Xbox Game Pass achieves the same goal of providing downloadable games on a regular basis, and many of them are day one releases.

Games with Gold feels like a relic in comparison. So much so that I wouldn't be surprised if the service eventually becomes fully absorbed into the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem somewhere down the line.

Rhys is Hardware Writer for TechRadar Gaming, and while relatively fresh to the role, he's been writing in a professional capacity for years. A Media, Writing and Production graduate, Rhys has prior experience creating written content for app developers, IT firms, toy sellers and the main TechRadar site. His true passions, though, lie in video games, TV, audio and home entertainment. When Rhys isn't on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14, Halo Infinite or Sea of Thieves.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Heads up, UK gamers. The Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon UK. This is one of the better early gaming Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £284 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). It's a small discount of £25.99 off the usual £309.99 retail price, but one that's well worth a look if you want to get Nintendo's premium console for less.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

These bundle deals are a perfect companion to Amazon's cloud gaming platform

Want to improve your cloud gaming experience? Then these Amazon Luna gaming bundle deals are definitely worth checking out. Amazon Prime Day may not be officially underway quite yet, with the main sales days to take place on July 12 and July 13, but we're already seeing some noteworthy gaming deals starting to trickle in, particularly on Amazon's own products.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox 360#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Xbox Games#Xbox Live Gold#Xbox S Games
TechRadar

That NFT console's problems run deeper than a plagiarized logo

If you're into crypto, the Polium One NFT console might sound like an enticing proposition. For everyone else, it's comedy gold. Polium One's developers have proposed the console as a portal for 'Web3' gaming. Such games typically fall under the 'play-to-earn' banner. That is, earning cryptocurrency through play. Given the...
VIDEO GAMES
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
Motley Fool

Amazon Prime Members Are Eligible for a $200 Bonus Offer This Month

If you're planning to shop for any Prime Day deals, this Amazon credit card is a must-have. The Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card is offering a $200 gift card bonus. You receive the gift card instantly to your Amazon account upon approval. Amazon Prime Day is back, with deals running...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day 2022

As if Amazon’s Prime Day deals weren’t already enough, now Amazon is offering customers the opportunity to earn a $200 Amazon gift card that can be used to turn Prime Day purchases into total freebies. Right now through July 29, customers who choose to sign up for the...
SHOPPING
SPY

This Amazon Hack Lets Prime Members Get a $60 Credit for Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, and the early Prime Day deals just keep rolling in. This year, Amazon is really going all out, giving Prime members an easy way to earn credits to spend during Amazon Prime Day 2022. This gives shoppers an even better opportunity to save big on some of Amazon’s hottest items. With Amazon Prime Day set to take place on July 12 and 13 this year,...
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: 12 Hidden Amazon Perks You May Not Know About

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re familiar with Amazon Prime, the e-commerce giant’s $129/year subscription service, you already know about its free shipping perk — namely its same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping on millions of items across the site. But there are many more Amazon Prime benefits and perks you can take advantage of right now aside from the free shipping. For starters, Amazon Prime members get instant access to Prime Day, Amazon’s biggest shopping day of...
SHOPPING
Android Central

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV Stick: Which should you buy?

There are more streaming devices available today than ever before, and while there are some over-lapping features about many of them, the bulk of the conversation comes down to Roku vs Amazon. These two companies have streaming devices for every budget, and while one offers just a slight edge over the other, both are fantastic for everyone.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

41K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy