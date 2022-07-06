Witnesses: Car crashes into brick fence in Dayton, juveniles run from scene

Wayne Ave Crash (Drew Tanner/Staff)

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car crashed into and destroyed a brick fence Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to reports of a car that crashed into a structure at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Medford Street around 4:40 a.m.

Dayton police on scene said that witnesses reported seeing juveniles running from the scene after the crash, leaving the car behind.

Photos from the scene show heavy damage to the front of the car and a brick fence on the ground.

We are working to learn what led up to the crash and if any suspects have been identified.

We will update this story as we learn more.

