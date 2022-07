Are you ready for Ragnarok? After five years, many delays, and tons of speculation as to whether or not we would even get the game in 2022, God of War Ragnarok has finally gotten a firm release date of November 9, 2022. We’re all itching to rejoin Kratos and Atreus for their next adventure that will dive even deeper into the realm of Norse gods, monsters, and myth. Based on how well-received the initial reboot was in 2018, there are plenty of people out there who are ready to jump in on this game on day one with no hesitation.

