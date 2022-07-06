ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

KRISPY KREME® Celebrates 85th Birthday by Giving Away 8,500 Years(!) of FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts and BOGO 85-Cent Dozens

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2rYj_0gWCVVmd00

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022--

Could a birthday celebration be any sweeter than this?! Krispy Kreme will celebrate 85 years of serving hot, fresh and iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts with a week of unprecedented and delicious deals for fans, including giving away 8,500 years of FREE Original Glazed dozens. (That’s not a typo.)

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005164/en/

Fans invited to celebrate Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 (Photo: Business Wire)

Beginning Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, every participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will randomly select multiple guests each day to receive a Krispy Kreme 85 th birthday card worth free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month through June 2023. A total of 8,500 years of free doughnuts will be given away.

But the celebration doesn’t end there. On Friday, July 15, Krispy Kreme fans can get an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of any regular price dozen.

“We love celebrating Krispy Kreme’s birthday every year with our fans. But this year is special, we’re turning 85! So we’re going to have a weeklong celebration by giving 8,500 people a year’s worth of free Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “And on Friday you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 85 cents when you buy any dozen.”

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who began selling doughnuts to grocery stores. Romanced by the irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets, passersby asked if they could buy hot, fresh doughnuts. So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

In the 85 years since, Krispy Kreme has evolved its menu to introduce a wide range of delicious doughnut innovations while the Original Glazed doughnut has remained just as delicious and iconic as ever, enjoyed by generations, especially when the brand’s beloved Hot Light is on. As part of its “Sweet New Deal” for America announced in June, Krispy Kreme is offering guests through Labor Day a free Original Glazed doughnut at all shops that have a Hot Light any time the Hot Light is on – every day, every night – no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme also is continuing its Beat the Pump promotion as part of the Sweet New Deal, setting the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline, each Wednesday through Aug. 31. Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app. Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

Share how you’re celebrating Krispy Kreme’s 85 th birthday by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s birthday celebration by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/birthday85. See the official rules of the Krispy Kreme 85th Birthday sweepstake at https://www.krispykreme.com/promo-rules.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005164/en/

CONTACT: Tricia Moore

tricia.moore@fleishman.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Krispy Kreme

PUB: 07/06/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 07/06/2022 06:02 AM

Comments / 39

JC.Papi
4d ago

Lol @ all the comments. Seems as if we got real Krispy Kreme lovers! idc to much for the glazed, give me the flavored ones!

Reply
8
Shante Elizabeth
4d ago

I love Krispy Kreme and donuts I've always liked them they're my favorite my favorite is the glazed ones I like the ones that are sugar donuts and then I like the ones where it's not the feeling in them but the ones with the sprinkles those are my favorite kind of donuts

Reply
5
Barbie Godfrey
4d ago

wish they would get a Krispy Kreame donut shop in Sioux City Iowa. so I don't have to drive so far to get some.

Reply(3)
3
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Ice Cream You Can Buy

Ever wondered which chain sells the best fast-food ice cream? We did the hard work to find out for you. There’s nothing like the perfect ice cream cone to cool off on a hot summer day. With so many choices at various fast-food restaurants, we decided to sample as many as possible in the Chicago area to figure out which one serves the best fast-food ice cream. Some places offer soft serve, while others sell scoopable ice cream. When possible, we ordered with a cake cone, but sometimes only a dish was available. To even the playing field, a plain vanilla option was purchased at each location, even if other flavors were on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Bogo#Krispy Kreme Doughnuts#Labor Day#Food Drink#Restaurants#Kreme
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Replaces the Mexican Pizza With Something Weird

While they are now commonplace, partnerships between snack producers and fast food companies did not truly take off until Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos. The taco shell made of the same stuff as the cheesy, crunchy chips immediately amassed a cult following and set off a wave that continues to this day.
RESTAURANTS
Mary Duncan

Woman slaps friend in parking lot over bucket of fried chicken while kids looked on

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I must admit I have never been the best at making friends. I have two girlfriends that I’ve known and loved and cherished for more than thirty years now, and other than that I’ve had a lot of other casual friends and acquaintances come and go from my life, which I am thinking now is a good thing.
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Ice Cream for National Ice Cream Month

It's hot out. It doesn't matter where you're located it's hot. Because of that, it only makes sense that if we're going to have a National Ice Cream Month that it would land in July. It does. It's happening now. The biggest celebration of the chilly treats comes later in the month when National Ice Cream Day arrives. But there are deals on ice cream all month long. So you don't miss out on a single cone in July, we've pulled together all the best deals on ice cream and treats for the month.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Free Perk Sam's Club Is Ending

Since its founding in 1983, members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club has grown into one of the most successful retailers in the United States, with nearly 600 locations across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Like its rival Costco, Sam's Club is well-known for offering shoppers great deals on bulk groceries, electronics, and other household items, along with special perks like fuel discounts and access to its tire center.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
472K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy