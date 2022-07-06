ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: WR Coach Edgar Bennett

By Hikaru Kudo
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett

We start the tour of coaches with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett.

Bennett enters his fifth season with the Las Vegas Raiders as the team’s wide receiver’s coach. He enters his 30th overall season in the NFL.

His coaching career dates back to 2001 when he started as the Green Bay Packers Director of Player Development 2004. Then, he was promoted to running backs coach and served in that role from 2005 to 2010.

From 2011 to 2014, Bennett shifted into a wide receivers coach role until come 2015, when he was in control of the entire Packers offense as the offensive coordinator. He spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Packers until he left Green Bay to take the job with the Silver and Black.

The most significant connection Bennett has with this wide receiver corps is that not only has he worked with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow throughout his entire career but he reunites with wide receiver Davante Adams.

Bennett has worked as both Adams wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator.

He even recalled his past experience with Adams in a feature article by Raiders.com, discussing Adams's journey in the NFL.

"We knew he was smart, and we knew he was tough," Bennett said via Raiders.com. "He also had traits that stand out. His ability to win one-on-ones and his ability to run after the catch. That's what stood out.”

Bennett has been with Adams since the very beginning so he has also witnessed the growth of Adams in the NFL.

“It's just a part of the process, the growth, staying at it and staying committed to it," Bennett said. "Some things are out of your control, all you can control is your attitude and your effort and what you put into it. And that was him day one, he always had that work ethic. He kept getting better and he went from good to great.”

All of this is to note that Bennett knows Adams, he knows Renfrow and he will get a chance to know Demarcus Robinson.

It also helps that Bennett himself won Super Bowl XXXI in 1996 as a running back for the Packers and Super Bowl XLV.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
AllPanthers

What’s Next for Cam Newton?

The Panthers trade for Baker Mayfield is now official after he passed his physical on July 7th, ringing in a new era of Carolina Panthers football. It is likely Darnold remains on this team as he competes for the starting job during training camp. However, Cam Newton’s return to Charlotte seems highly unlikely.
CHARLOTTE, NC
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Paradise, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg dies at 82

Veteran ESPN personality Hank Goldberg died on his birthday Monday at the age of 82. Goldberg worked at ESPN for two decades as an NFL reporter and sports handicapper. He made appearances during ESPN segments on sports betting, such as picking NFL games and horse racing. He was a longtime media personality in Miami, where he served as a local radio and TV reporter.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys WR Needs: Should Dallas Sign Julio Jones?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have seen Julio Jones at his best. In total, 31 receptions for 492 yards and three touchdowns. These numbers are respectable single-season outputs for middle-of-the-order receivers and would almost certainly be parlayed into another NFL contract. But this isn't that. These are Julio Jones' career...
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Raiders News: Why Is Derek Carr Excited For Josh Jacobs?

Derek Carr, quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders, and his brother, David, appeared on NFL Network on Friday morning to discuss the Silver and Black. He touched on a lot of things, such as the team’s new additions, competition in the AFC West, and the work being put in by guys like Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs. He actually elaborated on Jacobs more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarcus Robinson
RaiderMaven

Raiders Had Rude Homecoming for Stabler, Casper

Quarterback Kenny Stabler and tight end Dave Casper had Hall of Fame careers with the Oakland Raiders, but in 1980 they were on the other side of the field with the Houston Oilers for an AFC wild-card game at the Oakland Coliseum. Stabler had been traded to the Oilers for...
NFL
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Officially Sign New CFL Kicker

FRISCO - Lirim Hajrullahu is officially under contract with the Dallas Cowboys as of Friday. And as of the start of training camp on July 26 in Oxnard? The Cowboys have themselves an official kicker competition. or a moment there, there was a lone kicker in camp in the Lone...
DALLAS, TX
RaiderMaven

Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: QB Coach Bo Hardegree

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black. We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders. Quarterbacks Coach Bo Hardegree. As we continue looking at the offensive staff,...
PARADISE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xxxi#Super Bowl Xlv#American Football#Wr#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#Raiders Com
RaiderMaven

Raiders QB Wilson Didn't Live Up to His Promise

Quarterback Marc Wilson is the sixth-leading passer in the history of the Oakland-Los Angeles-Oakland Raiders, but it’s safe to say that longtime fans of Raider Nation and even Wilson himself, believe there could have been more. The Raiders drafted the 6-6, 205-pound Wilson in the first round (No. 15...
NFL
FOX Sports

Who has the best offense in college football right now?

It was a staunch defensive effort that ultimately powered Georgia to its first national title in over 40 years last season — but nonetheless, offense is the dominant theme in today's era of college football. The country is rife with highly-potent offensive forges, and those will soon be on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Calvin Throckmorton joins former Saints tackles Willie Roaf, Terron Armstead at OL Masterminds

The long break between minicamp and training camp is a good opportunity to learn from the best, so it’s great to see New Orleans Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton making the most of his summer by attending Lane Johnson’s “OL Masterminds” summit in Dallas. The weekend-long event brings together some of pro football’s best offensive linemen for several days of film study and field work, giving them hands-on experience with their peers.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
RaiderMaven

Raiders Didn't Miss a Beat When Davis Replaced Shell

Since the Oakland-Los Angeles Raiders had Hall of Fame offensive lineman Art Shell, Gene Upshaw, Jim Otto, and Bob Brown during the glory years of their storied history, some other outstanding O-linemen unfortunately seem to be underrated and/or overlooked. One was 6-6, 290-pound tackle Bruce Davis, who was selected by...
NFL
RaiderMaven

Raiders 2022 Preseason Preview: New England Patriots Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders end their preseason matchup against the New England Patriots, the team they acquired the most players and coaches this offseason. This will be the final preseason game before the start of the regular season, which means this will be the final opportunity for players to make a statement before finalizing the 53-man roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy