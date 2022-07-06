Raiders’ Offensive Coaching Staff: WR Coach Edgar Bennett

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We start by previewing the offensive staff for the Raiders.

Wide Receivers Coach Edgar Bennett

We start the tour of coaches with wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett.

Bennett enters his fifth season with the Las Vegas Raiders as the team’s wide receiver’s coach. He enters his 30th overall season in the NFL.

His coaching career dates back to 2001 when he started as the Green Bay Packers Director of Player Development 2004. Then, he was promoted to running backs coach and served in that role from 2005 to 2010.

From 2011 to 2014, Bennett shifted into a wide receivers coach role until come 2015, when he was in control of the entire Packers offense as the offensive coordinator. He spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Packers until he left Green Bay to take the job with the Silver and Black.

The most significant connection Bennett has with this wide receiver corps is that not only has he worked with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow throughout his entire career but he reunites with wide receiver Davante Adams.

Bennett has worked as both Adams wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator.

He even recalled his past experience with Adams in a feature article by Raiders.com, discussing Adams's journey in the NFL.

"We knew he was smart, and we knew he was tough," Bennett said via Raiders.com. "He also had traits that stand out. His ability to win one-on-ones and his ability to run after the catch. That's what stood out.”

Bennett has been with Adams since the very beginning so he has also witnessed the growth of Adams in the NFL.

“It's just a part of the process, the growth, staying at it and staying committed to it," Bennett said. "Some things are out of your control, all you can control is your attitude and your effort and what you put into it. And that was him day one, he always had that work ethic. He kept getting better and he went from good to great.”

All of this is to note that Bennett knows Adams, he knows Renfrow and he will get a chance to know Demarcus Robinson.

It also helps that Bennett himself won Super Bowl XXXI in 1996 as a running back for the Packers and Super Bowl XLV.

