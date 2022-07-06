ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop women’s clothing and support Spartanburg nonprofit for women in recovery

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – You can shop at a women’s gently used clothing boutique in downtown Spartanburg and help a nonprofit for women’s drug and alcohol addiction recovery.

A Light onto My Path is run by Shelley Bowen, Kim Pearson and several other volunteers who run the boutique and maintain 4 homes for women in recovery to live in while they progress on their journey.

The boutique is at 406 E. Main Street and open 10-4 Tues-Fri and 10-3 Saturday.

The women are transported to jobs, to doctor’s appointments, to church and meetings they may need for recovery.

If you’d like to be a part of the upcoming fundraiser fashion show on July 28 head to alightuntomypathhomes.com to register. You can make a financial donation there as well.

ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

