Shop women’s clothing and support Spartanburg nonprofit for women in recovery

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – You can shop at a women’s gently used clothing boutique in downtown Spartanburg and help a nonprofit for women’s drug and alcohol addiction recovery.

A Light onto My Path is run by Shelley Bowen, Kim Pearson and several other volunteers who run the boutique and maintain 4 homes for women in recovery to live in while they progress on their journey.

The boutique is at 406 E. Main Street and open 10-4 Tues-Fri and 10-3 Saturday.

The women are transported to jobs, to doctor’s appointments, to church and meetings they may need for recovery.

If you’d like to be a part of the upcoming fundraiser fashion show on July 28 head to alightuntomypathhomes.com to register. You can make a financial donation there as well.