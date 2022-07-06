ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

ODOT: Route 250 Closing Kicks in on Wednesday

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The major access road to...

www.whbc.com

WTRF- 7News

STD testing clinic in Ohio offers free gas card with test

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is offering a walk-in STD testing clinic on Wednesday, July 20. The clinic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Barnesville Library Annex. Patients can give a urine sample to be tested for chlamydia and gonorrhea. New patients will receive a $25 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Section of SR 21 to Close until Early August

Mary Alice Reporting – Motorists utilizing State Route 21 to get to or from Navarre will have to take a detour. The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 noted that beginning Monday, July 11th, the route will be barred between Hensel Street and Goodrich Street. The reason behind this...
NAVARRE, OH
Knox Pages

Holmes County teen qualifies to compete at world's largest rodeo in Wyoming

MILLERSBURG – Garrett Houin, a soon-to-be senior at West Holmes High School, has earned a position on the Ohio National High School rodeo team. Houin will be traveling with fellow teammates to Gillette, Wyoming July 17 to 23 to compete at the 74th annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the steer wrestling and light rifle competitions.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
webcenterfairbanks.com

3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said. According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.
CANTON, OH
Knox Pages

Part II: The nightmare that walked Murder Ridge near Nellie

NELLIE -- The Mohawk Dam was a major public works project when it was built in Coshocton County during the 1930s. A dry dam designed to hold back waters during times of flood, it was a very modern intrusion into a rural area that still looked much like it had in the 19th century.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Vehicles line up for cheaper gas at Valley gas station

POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Vehicles lined up Wednesday with drivers hoping to take advantage of low gas prices. Gas was lowered to $2.38/gallon at the Morgan Oil gas station location on Center Road in Poland Township. The reduction started at 2 p.m. and was given on a first-come, first-served basis. Just before noon, a line had already begun forming. The first vehicle arrived at 9 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Swensons to open new Boardman location July 18

BOARDMAN, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous Swensons story on Aug. 27, 2019. The Galley Boy cheeseburger is making its way to Boardman as Swensons opens their newest drive-in restaurant to the public on Monday, July 18.
BOARDMAN, OH
whbc.com

Two in Akron Crowd Shot Dead, Chief Asks for Calm

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett is asking for calm in the city this weekend. This, after a 4-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were shot dead in the Summit Lake neighborhood Friday night. Police say the pair was outside among a celebratory...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.
WKBN

Fried chicken chain future location could be in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fried chicken lovers could have a new favorite spot in Youngstown. According to a press release, Bojangles is coming to Northeast Ohio and is targeting Youngstown for further development. Ten locations will be brought to the region as a follow-up to their entrance to the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot to death on Canton porch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Canton man died late Thursday after being shot on a porch, said Canton police. The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of 4th St. N.W. Canton police said when they arrived, they found Craig Blackshear, of Canton,...
CANTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Feces mailed to 25 Republican lawmakers in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Feces were mailed to Ohio's 25 Republican state senators this week, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a spokesperson for the lawmakers confirmed Friday.Mailroom employees in the Ohio Statehouse and post offices in Cleveland and Akron intercepted the letters, which never made it to their intended recipients.Why they were sent remains unclear. No policy issues or certain grievances were included in the letters, said Senate GOP spokesperson John Fortney. The return addresses on the letters were deemed fake.Fortney called the incident "outrageous" and a serious health risk."This type of biohazard attack doesn't just stop with the people it's directed towards," Fortney said. "This is something that could potentially affect every single employee at the Ohio Statehouse, regardless of their political affiliation."He said he isn't aware of any House members receiving such mail.The U.S. Postal Service's law enforcement arm is investigating the matter as a federal crime. It wouldn't comment Friday about the ongoing investigation, including whether the waste was human or animal.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Willie James “Tykie” Hill, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willie James “Tykie” Hill, Jr., was born October 18, 1961, to Louise and Willie Hill, Sr., in Youngtown, Ohio. He transitioned to his heavenly home Monday, July 4, 2022, in Austintown Health Care Center. Willie attended public schools in Campbell and Youngstown, later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

