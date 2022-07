Friday afternoon (Jul. 8) Salida PD was dispatched to the area of Columbine Manor for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a stolen vehicle that had been left behind. In speaking to the reporting party, officers were informed that a male subject wearing a dark wig got out of the vehicle. The male subject grabbed a bag and threw it in the back of another smaller gray vehicle.

