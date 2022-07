U.S. Rep. Ed Case is on course to easily win reelection in the Democratic primary Aug. 13. He leads political newcomer Sergio Alcubilla 65% to 8%. A new Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll shows that 27% of likely 1st Congressional District voters are unsure of who they will vote for, but Case — who has held the CD1 seat since January 2019 and previously represented the 2nd Congressional District from November 2002 to January 2007 — seems assured of victory, barring the unexpected.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO