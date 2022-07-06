ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Gas prices in Massachusetts drop 12 cents a gallon in last month

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVKat_0gWCR3Xc00

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a steady decline Wednesday, now averaging $4.84 a gallon.

That's down 7 cents in the last week and 12 cents in the last month, according to AAA. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set on June 12 before prices started dropping.

The national average is now $4.78 a gallon, down from a record high of $5.02 set on June 14. California still has the highest prices at $6.22 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady Wednesday at $6.02 a gallon, down from a record high of $6.41 set on May 18.

Comments / 12

Related
wsvaonline.com

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The Washington Post reported Saturday that the additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation’s capital. Amtrak expanded service to Richmond last year. It says the said the latest additions will give riders more options to travel in Virginia and help connect them to the Northeast.
VIRGINIA STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont regulators threaten to revoke license of 32 Walgreens pharmacies

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont regulators are threatening to revoke the license of the 32 Walgreens pharmacies in the state. This comes after a series of alleged violations of regulations that include unplanned pharmacy closures without making provisions for customers to get their prescriptions elsewhere and over scheduling vaccine appointments.
VERMONT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man charged after nearly 48,000 counterfeit pills, multiple pill presses seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been charged for allegedly distributing counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, made using multiple pill press machines. Miguel Angel Fajardo, 32, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Fajardo was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on March 25, 2022 and has remained in custody since.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Massachusetts#Traffic#Boston Gas
WBEC AM

The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

HMart's Newest Stores Coming to Hawaii and Massachusetts

Lyndhurst, New Jersey-based specialty grocer HMart will open two new stores this month—one in the Aloha State and the other in the Bay State, according to HMart’s website. The chain, established in New York in 1982 as Han Ah Reum (a Korean phrase meaning “arm full of groceries”), said its newest locations will bein Pearl City, Hawaii, and Quincy, Massachusetts.
PEARL CITY, HI
CBS Boston

Baker supports Legislature's $250 rebate plan

BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he "will certainly sign" a bill to get $250 "economic relief rebates" to Massachusetts taxpayers into law, but he hopes it's just the start of tax relief efforts in a state that finds itself flush with cash at the moment."Given that the cost of everything has gone up, anything helps," the governor told reporters.The one-time rebates would be $250 for individual taxpayers, and $500 to married couples who file joint returns. Taxpayers will need to have made a minimum of $38,000 in 2021, but not more than $100,000 to be eligible. The maximum...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: The Hummus Shop makes freshness a premium

BOSTON - Colin Daly took home several experiences from the time he spent in Israel, especially his growing love for hummus."I was there for a year so I would say, every day I ate hummus, was one step closer to starting a hummus company," he told WBZ-TV.And he did, calling it "Just Hummus."Colin is dedicated to bringing the chickpea delight to the people in Massachusetts with his food truck, The Hummus Shop."I make hummus and I eat hummus and at the end of the day, I'm pretty tired. So, I get home and eat hummus," he said. "Hummus is the...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury a Body in Your Yard?

One thing I've noticed about Massachusetts residents is they like to hold celebrations on their own property. What I mean by this is I have been to a number of weddings in Massachusetts over the years, where the celebration (both the ceremony and reception) has been on the property of the bride, groom, or one of their family members. To me, choosing this option makes sense. First of all many people may choose to get married on their own property for sentimental purposes. Second, if the property is anything like many other pieces of land in Massachusetts, there's a good chance that it's beautiful and one would one to capture the beauty in photos. Lastly, the cost of getting married on your own property in Massachusetts is cost-effective.
Daily Voice

These Massachusetts Colleges Rank Among Nation's 50 Most Expensive

Five Massachusetts colleges are among the most expensive four-year institutions in the United States, according to a report from CBS News. On March 10, the news outlet shared a ranking of the 50 most expensive colleges in the country based on information from The National Center for Education Statistics. The...
CBS Boston

Mass. Senate passes child care bill

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could help child care centers hire more workers.The bill would create grants, scholarships and loan forgiveness programs for people who want to become child care providers, and it would establish a tier for pay.Lawmakers are recommending that pay for early education workers "be commensurate with public school teachers who are similarly credentialed." Subsidized providers could also offer free or discounted seats for their staff's children.  The bill would also expand programs that help parents pay for child care. A report from April found that some Massachusetts families are spending nearly half their income on child care. Families who make just over $65,000 a year can currently get help paying for child care - that income eligibility level would increase to $164,000 over time. "Unfortunately, high-quality early education remains out of reach for most Massachusetts families, and our providers struggle to keep their doors open," Senate President Karen Spilka said. "This bill will address those issues and make our Commonwealth stronger by making early education more affordable, investing in our early educators, and ensuring the sustainability of our providers."The proposal now goes to the House.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Katrina Kincade, former 22News reporter, crowned Miss Massachusetts

(WWLP) – A familiar face for 22News viewers will be seen in this year’s Miss America competition! Katrina Kincade, a former 22News reporter who now works in the Boston television market, was crowned Miss Massachusetts over the weekend. The statewide scholarship competition was held Saturday at the Hanover...
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Doctors Warn ‘New Wave’ of COVID Is Possible

A couple of new COVID-19 subvariants have some Massachusetts health specialists worried that a "new wave" could impact the Bay State this summer, resulting in the return of masks, at least indoors. The Boston Herald's Rick Sobey reported that "Two omicron subvariants are on the rise across the region, and...
CBS Boston

Boston doctor worked at Mississippi's only abortion clinic

BOSTON --  A doctor from Boston was among the physicians who worked at Mississippi's only abortion clinic before it closed on Wednesday.For the past five years, Dr. Cheryl Hamlin from Boston was one of the rotating doctors at Jackson Women's Health Organization."When I first started coming down here it was just kind of exciting, I felt like I was doing something kind of rogue and never expected this day back then," Dr. Hamlin said.Mississippi's only abortion clinic closed after the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights nationwide.Anticipating the effects of Mississippi's "trigger" law, which was previously put in place to allow the state to ban most abortions if federal protections were rescinded, Jackson Women's Health Organization filed a lawsuit seeking to temporarily block the legislation from taking effect. A judge denied the clinic's petition on Tuesday.Abortion access has become increasingly limited across wide swaths of the U.S. as conservative states enact restrictions or bans that took effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.  The clinic hired providers from out of state because Mississippi doctors refused to work there.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy