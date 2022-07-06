Gas prices in Massachusetts drop 12 cents a gallon in last month

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued a steady decline Wednesday, now averaging $4.84 a gallon.

That's down 7 cents in the last week and 12 cents in the last month, according to AAA. The record high of $5.05 a gallon was set on June 12 before prices started dropping.

The national average is now $4.78 a gallon, down from a record high of $5.02 set on June 14. California still has the highest prices at $6.22 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts held steady Wednesday at $6.02 a gallon, down from a record high of $6.41 set on May 18.