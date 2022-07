Easley, S.C. is home to a cool spot in the Upstate that is an awesome example of upcycling an amazing old structure. Welcome to The Silos. The Silos was originally built back in 1951, and today, this place is experiencing new life as a fun destination for food and drink. When you go exploring here, start your day by getting properly caffeinated at Ninja Warrior Coffee House, and then load up on amazing donuts at "You Drive Me Glazy." These are great spots to support local businesses.

EASLEY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO