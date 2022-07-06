ACSO: Felon found with gun hidden in waistband, again

Joezier Rozier, 18. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 18-year-old has been dealt gun possession charges after authorities say he was found with a pistol hidden in his waistband for the second time this year. On Tuesday, while patrolling in Albany, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Mercedes SUV in the area of First Street and Quail Street after an alleged traffic violation.

Further investigations revealed that the car’s passenger, Joezier Rozier, 18, was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SD40 VE semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine. Authorities say the gun was found in the front waistband of Rozier’s pants.

Authorities say this handgun was found in Rozier’s waistband. (Photo: Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

This is not the first time Rozier has been charged with criminal gun possession. On February 9, he was arrested on a similar charge after a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue. Police say he was hiding a handgun in his pants on the February date as well, a charge which he was convicted for- making him a felon.

New charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)

Rozier was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility and was held as a pre-arraigned detainee. He will be arraigned on the new charges on July 6 at 9 a.m.