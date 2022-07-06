ACSO: Felon found with gun hidden in waistband, again
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An 18-year-old has been dealt gun possession charges after authorities say he was found with a pistol hidden in his waistband for the second time this year. On Tuesday, while patrolling in Albany, deputies with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a Mercedes SUV in the area of First Street and Quail Street after an alleged traffic violation.
Further investigations revealed that the car’s passenger, Joezier Rozier, 18, was in possession of a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SD40 VE semi-automatic pistol with a high-capacity magazine. Authorities say the gun was found in the front waistband of Rozier’s pants.
This is not the first time Rozier has been charged with criminal gun possession. On February 9, he was arrested on a similar charge after a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue. Police say he was hiding a handgun in his pants on the February date as well, a charge which he was convicted for- making him a felon.
New charges:
- Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)
- Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felonies)
- Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)
Rozier was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility and was held as a pre-arraigned detainee. He will be arraigned on the new charges on July 6 at 9 a.m.
