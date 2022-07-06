ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Kutztown Folk Festival Happy to Be Back After COVID

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article>Kutztown Folk Festival Happy to Be Back After COVID. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Promoters for the Kutztown Folk Festival...

Central Pa. theater cancels premiere of Mastriano movie

A Lancaster County movie theater has canceled showings of an independent movie featuring prominent right-wing Pennsylvania figures, most notably State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor, according to LancasterOnline. The movie, billed as an exploration of the populist right movement in Pennsylvania, was supposed to premiere July 16...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
This Is Pennsylvania's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Pennsylvania hospital scored the highest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hersheypark’s Wildcat to close on July 31

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark’s second oldest wooden roller coaster, The Wildcat, is set to close on Sunday, July 31. According to Hersheypark’s social media outlets. the ride is set to close at the end of the day on Sunday, July 31. The Wildcat opened in 1996 in the Midway America expansion of the park. […]
HERSHEY, PA
15-acre Chester County property to be permanently preserved to protect drinking water

A Chester County farm near the Delaware border will be permanently preserved to protect a major source of drinking water in New Castle County, officials said. The 15-acre farm, in the Landenberg section of Franklin Township, is owned by the family of the late Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, who died in 2019. Plans for its conservation were recently announced by Natural Lands, the region's oldest and largest land conservation organization.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Bird Flu Finally Landing

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. – At farms and markets everywhere, talk now is that the end is near – the conclusion, that is, of an avian influenza outbreak that over the past three months has killed four million chickens and ducks.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Governor Wolf Announces $49 Million for Pennsylvania’s Airports through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Today, Governor Tom Wolf announced that three Pennsylvania airports – Philadelphia International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, and Lehigh Valley International Airport – will receive a total of $49 million in funding in Airport Terminals Program funding, a new federal grant program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “Airports...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Byler Holdings LLC seeks to build warehouse, hotel, residences at quarry

An LLC connected with Byler Holdings seeks to build a warehouse, hotel, and residential housing on the land surrounding the Cornwall quarry, according to a Daily News report. In June, more than 400 acres of Cornwall Borough property was purchased by Cornwall Properties, an LLC connected with Byler Holdings, owners of Iron Valley Golf Course and numerous other ventures in the area. The properties were purchased for $4,425,000 in a transaction dated May 18 and recorded with the county the next day.
CORNWALL, PA
Reading & Northern Railroad to Host Free Adoption Weekend at ARL

The Reading & Northern Railroad will host a Sponsored Adoption Weekend from Friday, July 8th – Sunday, July 10th, 2022. During the event, all animals will be free to adopt. “Reading and Northern has become one of the ARL’s cornerstone partnerships for lifesaving at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County,” said ARL’s Chief Development Officer, Ashley Mikulsky. “Their generosity and commitment to the cause is not only a company wide effort, but a true testament to the power and impact that can through collaboration!”
READING, PA

