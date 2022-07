SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few showers just barely migrated into our southern row of counties on Friday, the rest of the area saw dry weather. This weekend is in fantastic shape weather-wise! We’ve been mostly lucky so far this summer with nice weekend weather, but this weekend might be one of the top three of the summer thus far! We are still in need of rain around Mid-Michigan, there are some chances that return to the forecast next week.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO