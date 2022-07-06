ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mill on Main will put its mark on Oshkosh skyline

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big new development set for the north end of the Sawdust District will feature distinctive signage, including a roof-mounted marker, under a proposal that was approved Tuesday by the Plan Commission. “We’re super-excited about” the development, said Jake Bunz, the project manager for the proposed Mill on Main...

wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s only free ferry reopens after brief closure

(WFRV) – After briefly suspending its services earlier this week, the Merrimac Ferry is back in operation, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). WisDOT officials announced Saturday that the ferry, which crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties is back up and running after it shut down on Tuesday for mechanical repairs.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some storms moved through Northeast Wisconsin Saturday night, tearing down trees in Oshkosh. Action 2 News hears several trees and branches are down near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus and surrounding neighborhoods. The Oshkosh Police Department said the city’s forestry crew is taking care of downed...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

LEGO amusement rides at Bay Beach, 50+ builds on display

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest LEGO displays in Wisconsin was arranged at Bay Beach Amusement Park on Saturday and LEGO lovers from all over came to see it and even build their own. More than 50 tables of displays were set up in the pavilion...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

WIS-167 (Holy Hill Road) project begins on Monday

To invest in Wisconsin's transportation system, Gov. Evers signed a $2.09 million contract to resurface WIS-167 between WIS-164 and WIS-175 in Washington County. Work is expected to get underway Monday July 11 and be completed by late summer. WIS-167 will be closed to through traffic. Access will be maintained for...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Holda puts Ahnapee Creamery and Café on the trail

You will not have to venture too far off the Ahnapee Trail in Luxemburg to grab a drink, meal, or scoop. The Ahnapee Creamery and Café opened its doors last week, offering breakfast and lunch during the day and scooping out ice cream and pouring drinks in the afternoons. The idea was Ashley Holda’s, who noticed a void in downtown Luxemburg: no coffee shops or ice cream parlors for residents and visitors to enjoy. With previous restaurant experience in her background, Holda transformed the former Boarding Haus Pub into her new space after the building sat vacant for eight years and on the market for three years. She hopes to source her products as locally as possible, with her meat and cheese coming from places just minutes from her front door and the restaurant’s bakery items from a business in Denmark.
LUXEMBURG, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Approximately 67 departments assisted in Combined Locks warehouse fire

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - The Combined Locks Public Safety Facebook page posted an update on the warehouse fire that started Friday morning. Robert Olson, Emergency Management Specialist of Outagamie County, says there were approximately nine engines, 25 tankers, and three ladder trucks on scene. Around 67 departments came to aid the Combined Locks Fire Department. More than 700 emergency responders were on scene.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Combined Locks fire extinguished after more than 24 hours

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – After more than 24 hours a warehouse fire in Combined Locks has been put out and all crews have been released. According to Combined Locks Public Safety, as of Saturday afternoon, the fire has been completely extinguished. The fire began on Friday morning at...
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Alligator’s Owner Comes Forward, Agrees to Send It to Sanctuary

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue says someone claiming to be the owner of the alligator has...
wtaq.com

50th Anniversary Iola Car Show Underway

IOLA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Iola Car Show started as a friendly way for people to show off their vehicles. Now it has swelled into one of the biggest automobile events in the country. The 50th Annual event is expected to be bigger than ever. On the car show...
IOLA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Fire at Combined Locks warehouse

Local reaction to the ruling that unmanned boxes are illegal. Elevated Access will transport people to states where abortion is legal. Political parties react to the ruling that unmanned ballot boxes are illegal.

