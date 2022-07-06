Terry R. Stiely

Kimberly Leaswitch, a hairdresser for 38 years, is owner of Salon KL in the Yorkville section of Pottsville for the last eight year. Prior to owning her salon, she worked for Davines as a brand manager, managing salons in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and developing an educational team. Before that, she was an education development consultant, managing salons in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She developed educators for Loreal Professional for 15 years. Kimberly is extremely artistic, creative, passionate and inspired by education, which has allowed her to travel to New York, Canada, London, France and Italy, where she has had the opportunity to further her education and work with some of the best hairstylist in the world. She is also the secretary of the Pottsville Business Association.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO