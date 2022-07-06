ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klingerstown, PA

Terry R. Stiely

Pottsville Republican Herald
 2 days ago

Terry R. Stiely, 80, of Ridge Road, Klingerstown, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, while visiting a hunting camp in Cross Forks. He was born Sunday, Sept. 7, 1941, in Klingerstown, a son of the late Lawrence E. Stiely and the late Lillian E....

www.republicanherald.com

Pottsville Republican Herald

Robert 'Jim' Shivelhood Jr.

Robert “Jim” James Shivelhood Jr., 62, left his earthly body to be with his Lord and Savior on July 4, 2022 at his home in Palmyra. He was born on his father’s birthday, Jan. 5, 1960, to the late Robert J. and Margaret J. (Kerner) Shivelhood in Lansdale.
PALMYRA, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Kelly A. Starr

Kelly A. Starr, 59, of Black Heath, Cass Township, passed away Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. Born May 26, 1963, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas D. Krupo and the late Catherine G. Callaghan Krupo. She was a 1981 graduate of Minersville High School. She was a Navy veteran, having served as a hospital corpsman. She later trained in Reading to attain certification as a respiratory therapist, having last worked at the former Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Daniel J. Vale Jr.

Daniel J. Vale Jr., 72, of William Penn, Shenandoah, passed away early Tuesday morning, July 5, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, 17th Street, Allentown. Born July 17, 1949, in Shenandoah, he was a son of Dorothy (Cudo) Wisniewski, who survives and resides in Shenandoah, and the late Daniel J. Vale Sr.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Teen identified after drowning Monday at Mauch Chunk Lake

Officials have released the name of the teenager who drowned Monday at Mauch Chunk Lake in Carbon County. Jose Antonio Atenco Augustine, 17, was pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale, after the incident around 4:30 p.m., according to Carbon County commissioners who discussed the situation at their meeting Thursday.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Get to know ... Kimberly Leaswitch

Kimberly Leaswitch, a hairdresser for 38 years, is owner of Salon KL in the Yorkville section of Pottsville for the last eight year. Prior to owning her salon, she worked for Davines as a brand manager, managing salons in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and developing an educational team. Before that, she was an education development consultant, managing salons in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She developed educators for Loreal Professional for 15 years. Kimberly is extremely artistic, creative, passionate and inspired by education, which has allowed her to travel to New York, Canada, London, France and Italy, where she has had the opportunity to further her education and work with some of the best hairstylist in the world. She is also the secretary of the Pottsville Business Association.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

The Republican & Herald

POTTSVILLE, PA

