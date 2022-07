POUGHKEEPSIE – After 20 years of working with an established businessman to develop Poughkeepsie’s southernmost waterfront, the common council is paying the developer to abandon the plans for the former DeLaval site. Developer Joe Bonura, Jr. is slated to receive nearly $1 million to scrap his plans for the “Poughkeepsie Landing” next to his Shadows on the Hudson facility.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO