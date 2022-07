PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish Red Cross spokesman said three people were gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Monday. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before it finishes Thursday. Red Cross worker José Aldaba told Spanish National Television that one man was gored on the street, while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run. Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

SOCIETY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO