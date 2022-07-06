ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian Is Over Tristan Thompson, 'Happy' In New Romance: Report

By Catherine Armecin
 4 days ago
Khloé Kardashian is happy with her new man and has no interest in getting back together with her ex Tristan Thompson, a report says. Kardashian and Thompson have been co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter True since they parted ways last year, but reports have said that he's been hoping to reconcile with...

