Nanjemoy man dies in weekend Charles Co. crash

On July 2, at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Glasgow Lane in Port Tobacco for the report of a single-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into several trees.

The driver, John Walter Knott, 52, of Nanjemoy, was pronounced deceased on the scene. A preliminary investigation showed the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the trees.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information pertaining to it is asked to contact Cpl. D. Spence in the Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3514. The investigation is ongoing.