How to change your Twitter handle? Revamp your Twitter profile by giving it a new username

By Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Are your tweets not reaching the audience you want? Maybe changing your Twitter handle will make a difference.

A Twitter handle, also known as the username, is used to not only log in to your account but also mention someone on Twitter, reply to tweets, search for an account and uniquely identify a person. It also appears in Twitter profile URLs.

According to Statista, the number of Twitter users could reach almost half a billion by 2025, leading us to believe that the demand for a popular Twitter handle is, indeed, high.

If you're not happy with your Twitter handle, change it to a username that’s fun, quirky and you.

How to change Twitter handle

Change your Twitter handle on web browser:

  • Open twitter.com on your web browser and log in to your account.
  • To your left, there’s a navigation bar. Select More or the three dots symbol; this will open a menu.
  • In the menu, select Settings and Privacy.
  • Select Your Account > Account Information.

Note: You might be asked to type your password to confirm it’s you.

  • Update your username by editing your current username. Twitter prompts you to pick another username if the one you entered is already taken.
  • Hit Save before exiting.

Change your Twitter handle on Twitter app:

  • Open Twitter on your phone or tablet and log in.
  • Click on your profile icon at the top left.
  • Scroll down to see Settings and Privacy and tap it.
  • Tap Your Account > Account Information
  • Select Username, and you’re allowed to update your username on this screen.

Note: As you tap the New Username field, a Twitter prompt pops up asking if you’re sure about the change, click Continue.

  • Type your new username and hit Save.

What happens to your old Twitter handle

As soon as your new Twitter handle is saved, Twitter frees up your old username for someone else to use so it’s no longer available. Your follower count, previous tweets and the rest of your profile remains unchanged. It’s better to let your followers know your Twitter handle has been changed so they can mention or reply to your new username.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

