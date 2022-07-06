ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton County, WV

Local Nonprofit celebrates 50 Years at Annual Kite Fest

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhJfK_0gWCL5wy00

Spruce Knob, WV (WVDN) – Experience Learning, a nonprofit organization in Pendleton County that delivers high-quality outdoor programming for people of all ages, hosted its third annual Spruce Knob Kite Festival and 50th Anniversary Celebration this past Saturday, June 25th.

Families and children came from across the state to fly kites together at Experience Learning’s campus on Spruce Knob and enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. A variety of other hands-on learning experiences and exhibitions were offered through Trout Unlimited, NASA’s AEROKATS, and the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.

Following the traditional Kite Fest events, Experience Learning extended the celebration for its 50th Anniversary. Live music from The Cooley Gang, dinner and a beer garden, and a campfire capped off the day’s festivities. A ribbon cutting ceremony was also held for the organization’s newly-completed open-air yurt.

“We have been in continuous operation for 50 years now, and we hope to continue creating opportunities for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the outdoors near Spruce Knob,” shared Vicki Fenwick-Judy, Experience Learning’s Executive Director. “We work hard to preserve this culture in our region. It has been especially meaningful to see young people and families gaining an appreciation for outdoor learning, despite living in a largely digital world.”

This year’s sponsors included Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co., Hawk Knob Hard Cider, Red Creek Construction, Beachy Arehart Certified Public Accountants, Valkyrie Farms Coffee, Yokum’s Vacationland, CommonDoor, Pendleton Community Bank, and Mountain Gymnastics Academy.

The post Local Nonprofit celebrates 50 Years at Annual Kite Fest appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca Rocks, WV
County
Pendleton County, WV
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kites#Localevent#Local Life#Experience Learning#Kite Fest
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy