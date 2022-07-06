Local Nonprofit celebrates 50 Years at Annual Kite Fest

Spruce Knob, WV (WVDN) – Experience Learning, a nonprofit organization in Pendleton County that delivers high-quality outdoor programming for people of all ages, hosted its third annual Spruce Knob Kite Festival and 50th Anniversary Celebration this past Saturday, June 25th.

Families and children came from across the state to fly kites together at Experience Learning’s campus on Spruce Knob and enjoy food and drinks from local vendors. A variety of other hands-on learning experiences and exhibitions were offered through Trout Unlimited, NASA’s AEROKATS, and the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.

Following the traditional Kite Fest events, Experience Learning extended the celebration for its 50th Anniversary. Live music from The Cooley Gang, dinner and a beer garden, and a campfire capped off the day’s festivities. A ribbon cutting ceremony was also held for the organization’s newly-completed open-air yurt.

“We have been in continuous operation for 50 years now, and we hope to continue creating opportunities for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the outdoors near Spruce Knob,” shared Vicki Fenwick-Judy, Experience Learning’s Executive Director. “We work hard to preserve this culture in our region. It has been especially meaningful to see young people and families gaining an appreciation for outdoor learning, despite living in a largely digital world.”

This year’s sponsors included Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co., Hawk Knob Hard Cider, Red Creek Construction, Beachy Arehart Certified Public Accountants, Valkyrie Farms Coffee, Yokum’s Vacationland, CommonDoor, Pendleton Community Bank, and Mountain Gymnastics Academy.

