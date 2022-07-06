ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

California Missing Nearly Entire Year Of Rainfall

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(San Jose, CA) — New figures show parts of California are missing an entire year of rainfall over...

FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
worldatlas.com

The Best Small Towns To Retire In California

California is a widely-chosen state to retire for the desired proximity to beaches, financially stable economy, and great climate. The retirees will never feel under-appreciated for their hard-working lives in these 11 best small towns to retire in California. Auburn. Some 14,000 residents know their hometown of Auburn as one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

2 Drown, Several Rescued In Sacramento County Waterways

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people drowned and several others were rescued in separate incidents along Sacramento-area waterways on Saturday. Metro Fire of Sacramento said a woman was pulled from the water at the El Manto access point to the American River in Rancho Cordova Saturday afternoon. The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 37-year-old Thelma Gomez, of Concord, reportedly jumped into the water and never resurfaced. She was found unconscious about a mile from where she was last seen, according to a fire official. Metro Fire said the woman, who has not yet been identified, was flown to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Earlier in the day, the Walnut Grove Fire District said a recreation dive team member had drowned near the Walnut Grove Bridge over the Sacramento River. That diver was pronounced dead after being removed from the water. The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the man as 46-year-old Nathan Leon Lewis, II, of Rio Linda. In addition to the drownings, Metro Fire said at least nine people had to be rescued by boat from an island near the Arden Bar Pond. Four others were pulled to shore by rope bags. None of those people were injured.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
California State Fair Is Next Week

(Sacramento, CA) — The California State Fair is back for the first time since the pandemic started. The fair starts on July 15th and continues until the end of the month. The event features the annual cornhole championship, carnival rides, and a pie eating contest. Free concerts will happen...
SACRAMENTO, CA
California State Fair & Food Festival returns in July 2022

International award-winning fair celebrates the best of California. Sacramento, Calif. – The California State Fair returns to Sacramento in 2022! Cal Expo’s Board of Directors announced that the event will be back in 2022, running from July 15 through July 31. “We are thrilled to announce that the...
Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
“Outer Areas” of Yuba County to Get Fiber Optic Internet

(Yuba County, CA) – Yuba County officials are partnering up with SiFi Networks to create a fiber optic internet service for Plumas Lake, Linda and Olivehurst. The Appeal-Democrat reports it’s part of an ongoing effort to provide fiber lines to the “outer areas of Yuba County.” SiFi Newtwoks is privately funded, so all maintenance, installation, construction (etc.) will not involve tax money from citizens or municipalities.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Here Are the Fastest-Growing Rents in the Bay Area

New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket. Here’s a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:. Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Great America Amusement Park to close following sale

California’s Great America is set to close permanently in the coming years, following a sale of the beloved local landmark by the property’s owners. Cedar Fair announced the sale of its California Great America amusement park to Prologis, Inc. for $310 million early last week. The land sale to Prologis, a Bay Area-based logistics real estate company, included a purchase agreement that will require the site be leased back to Cedar Fair for 11 years.

