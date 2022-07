WATERBURY — A 9-year-old who was shot this week continues to recover and is in good condition, police said Friday. The boy was shot in the upper right leg while outside with other juveniles at the Harry S. Truman Apartments on North Main Street. He was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital and transferred to Connecticut Children’s in Hartford as a precaution because of his age, Lt. Ryan Bessette said.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO