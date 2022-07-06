Heat Advisory through this evening

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Heat and humidity will once again take hold of the forecast, A heat advisory will be in effect through this evening for our Georgia counties and through Thursday evening for our Alabama counties. Heat index values will between 100-106 degrees with locally higher spots.



Rain chances will remain low over the next couple of days. I do believe that we’ll be able to squeeze out a few showers and storms just like Tuesday but in terms of widespread coverage, that will be very limited.



Better rain chances by the weekend and early next week as temperatures drop to the low 90s.

