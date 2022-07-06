ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branford, CT

A Branford filmmaker has shot his first movie in New Haven. The combat-vet drama opens July 7

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

“Northern Shade,” a combat-vet movie shot in the New Haven area by Branford filmmaker Christopher Rucinski, will open in the Elm City Thursday.

The movie is about Justin, a former soldier who served in Afghanistan and now lives aimlessly on a boat on the Quinnipiac River. Justin discovers his brother Charlie has been recruited by an extremist militia in the Quiet Corner and attempts to lure him away.

The movie was written, produced, directed and edited by Rucinski. The cinematographer is Grzegorz Gill. The military adviser is Kyle A. Berg, a combat vet who served three years in Afghanistan. The three men were classmates at Branford High School.

“Northern Shade” is Rucinski’s feature directorial debut. He wrote a script about combat vets, then asked Berg to read it. With Berg’s experience and input, Rucinski revised the script.

“The main story is how vets get solicited for militias all the time because of their military training. That’s an interesting thing that is still happening now. No matter how extreme the militia is, they want people with military training. Vets are always propositioned online on Facebook and other social media to join militias,” he said.

The Connecticut premiere is at Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas, 86 Temple St. It will be shown again July 14 and 21. All screenings are at 8 p.m. Rucinski will do a Q&A at all three screenings. Gill will join him at Thursday’s screening and Berg will be at the July 14 and 21 screenings. Admission is $10.

“Northern Shade” was filmed in Branford locations including Stony Creek Quarry, Shoreline Trolley Museum, ZuWalick Sawmill and Trinity Church, as well as Quinnipiac River Marina in New Haven, Beach Pond in Voluntown, a Guilford gas station and several private homes. The combat flashback scenes were shot in Sylmar, California.

After New Haven, Rucinski will screen the film at the Woods Hole Film Festival on Cape Cod on Aug. 4 at 7:45 p.m. Then he will head home to Los Angeles and rejoin his job in the editorial department of “Indiana Jones 5.”

A love for the movies

Rucinski, 36, has loved movies all his life. “In high school I worked two jobs, both film related. I worked at Hoyt’s Cinema in Branford ... and at Tommy K’s video store,” he said.

A class in high school gave him a more in-depth appreciation for cinema.

“Chuck Reale taught film studies at Branford High. I loved that class. It was the first time I looked at film from a more academic viewpoint,” he said. “My jobs were good because I had access to a lot of movies. I was able to rent any movie we were talking about.”

He also played the bass and went to Emerson College in Boston to study music production and visual and media art. Film won out, and Rucinski fell in love with picture editing.

“I did a semester in L.A. to create a network out there,” he said.

After graduating, he worked for the New England Patriots as a video editor. Then, during a company-wide layoff following the 2008 economic downturn, he was docked down to two days a week. “There was no worse or better time to go to L.A.,” he said.

At first in L.A., Rucinski had landscaping jobs, including some work at celebrity homes.

“I learned how to plant tomatoes in Pink’s garden. I helped install a drainage system for Ed Begley Jr.,” he said.

After a few months, an older Emerson grad, Michael McCusker, came back from a location shoot, answered Rucinski’s message and helped him get work in films.

Since then, Rucinski has worked in the editorial department for several films, including “Bad Boys for Life,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Get On Up,” “The Wolverine,” “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Knight and Day,” “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Ford v Ferrari.” The latter film won McCusker an Oscar for film editing.

During his “Northern Shade” rewrites, COVID hit. As per the film industry’s COVID protocols, Rucinski had to remove almost every scene that required extras.

“We had bar scenes and restaurant scenes. We took them out. Only one scene in the movie has extras, filmed at Trinity Church,” he said.

His bosses at “Indiana Jones 5″ let Rucinski take a break from his job to show his movie at film festivals. At the Phoenix Film Festival, it won best screenplay. At the Poppy Jasper Film Festival in Gilroy, California, it won best feature.

Rucinski wouldn’t say what the total budget was, but said it was a “micro-budget, which usually implies under $200,000.” About $20,000 of that was crowd-funded.

Rucinski hopes to get the film into other festivals and land a distribution deal that includes a limited theatrical run, showing in theaters in New York and L.A.

He arranged the New Haven screenings because “it’s important to me that Connecticut people are able to see it on the big screen.

“Anyone who knows geography of New Haven will recognize most of the movie,” he said.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTIC News Talk 1080

Puerto Rican Day parade back in Bridgeport

A month after Puerto Rican Day in New York, Connecticut is joining the festivities this weekend. There are celebrations of Puerto Rico planned around Connecticut all summer. One organizer of today's Puerto Rican Day Parade in Bridgeport says it coming back in full glory. The parade in Connecticut's largest city...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New London Sailfest returns this weekend

March for man paralyzed in New Haven police custody. Noelle Stevenson, the Director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, talks about what you need to know if your summer plans are turning into a staycation. Updated: 7 hours ago. Family of man paralyzed in police custody organizes march.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Mountain lion spotted in Connecticut town

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Woodbridge residents were not the only ones enjoying the sun on Friday, as the Woodbridge Connecticut Police Department shared a few reports of mountain lion sightings on its Facebook page. One report came on Salem Road, with another less than five minutes away on...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
WTNH

Annual Petit family road race today

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Fifteen years after the murders of a Cheshire mother and her two daughters a foundation established in their memories continues to raise money for others through an annual 5K road race. Over $4.5 million has been raised by the Petit Family Foundation over the years...
CHESHIRE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
Branford, CT
Branford, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
City
Guilford, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Register Citizen

Puerto Rican Day Parade makes full return to Bridgeport Sunday

BRIDGEPORT — Sunday will be a return of sorts for Daniel Colon, a freestyle singer who goes by the name Diddle D and is performing at the upcoming Puerto Rican Day Parade. “I did a show a couple of years ago back home but this really feels more like a homecoming to me. This is a dream for me,” Colon said.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

‘Dancing Dolly’ bringing positive vibes and smiles at construction sites across CT

(WTNH) – A woman from Waterbury is dancing through her workday at construction sites and creating smiles among drivers across the state. Driving through a construction zone can be stressful. Dolly Torres, known as “Dancing Dolly,” makes it better by turning it into a “fun zone.” With her dance moves and contagious smile, drivers instantly […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccusker
WTIC News Talk 1080

White racist literature found across CT

There is word of a spread of racist messages across the state. They were everywhere says one Berlin woman. Papers blowing across the roads and and swirling around in backyards along with the leaves. And not just in Berlin -- but a total of 15 Connecticut towns. If you picked...
BERLIN, CT
Daily Voice

Southington Restaurant Permanently Closes

A Connecticut restaurant has closed. The owners of Sherman's Taphouse in Hartford County announced plans to close the Southington eatery in a Facebook post on Friday, July 1. The restaurant was located at 25 Center St. "We regret to inform you that this will be our last weekend in business,"...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Movies#Knight And Day#Drama#Film Festivals#Branford High School
New Haven Independent

College Street Takes New Haven Back To The Roots

A packed College Street Music Hall on Thursday night was treated to a three-act evening of deeply soulful music that encompassed New Haven music heroes Phat Astronaut and culminated in the now-seminal Philadephia hip hop act the Roots. The night started with a set from DJ Buck of Hartford’s own...
Daily Voice

Stratford Man Wins $300,000 In CT State Lottery

A Fairfield County man has claimed a $300,000 lottery prize. Ronald Battaglia, of Stratford, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's $1,000,000 Golden Riches game, CT Lottery announced on Thursday, July 7. The winning ticket was purchased at Greenwich Cigar & Stationary, which is located at 91 Railroad Ave. in Greenwich,...
STRATFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Bus Driver Beaten/Hospitalized

2022-07-08 @ 5PMish– A GBT bus driver was pulled from the bus and beaten at the 1300 block of Main Street (between Grand and Frank Street). The driver has been hospitalized. News12’s Frank Recchia will have a report tomorrow. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: 3 Shot 1 Critical In Underage Party

2022-07-09@10:30pm– 3 shot, 1 critical at a shooting inside Calvin Hall/Hungarian Bistro at 30 Hibiscus Street (off Kings Highway). Police from surrounding towns were called to disperse the large crowd from the streets. K-9 from surrounding towns called to track the shooter who is still at large. The hospitals were put on lock-down due to large crowds.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Hundreds March For ​“Justice For Randy”

Dixwell and downtown streets filled with cries for justice Friday afternoon as marchers sought to turn the tragedy of a New Havener paralyzed by police into a spur for structural change in how law enforcement deals with Black citizens. The state and local NAACP organized the march along with Richard...
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy