Moorhead, MN

WeatherTalk: Fargo's station record high was actually measured in Moorhead

By John Wheeler
DL-Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — On July 6, 1936, the temperature at the Moorhead office of what was than called the U.S. Weather Bureau reached a sweltering 114 degrees. The Weather Bureau, now the Weather...

www.dl-online.com

Comments / 0

 

AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Corgis race for a good cause at Red River Valley Fairgrounds

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some of the most tenacious competitors in the Red River Valley enjoyed their time in the Fairgrounds Spotlight. Corgi Races took center stage on Saturday, with these pint-sized participants putting their tiny legs to the ultimate test. “This is our fourth year now and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Funnel cloud reported near Wahpeton Thursday afternoon

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funnel cloud was spotted near Wahpeton on Thursday afternoon, and soon after, photos and videos from our Valley News Live viewers started pouring in. A video shared by Bruce Cossette estimates the storm was two or three miles west of Wahpeton. The funnel...
WAHPETON, ND
Bring Me The News

Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

City of Moorhead to celebrate opening of major railroad underpass

MOORHEAD Minn. (Valley News Live) - A railroad underpass project that’s years in the making is just days away from opening. The city says the SE Main/20th/21st Street underpass is the largest public transportation project in Moorhead’s history. City leaders say it will greatly improve safety and mobility...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Food, music and fun at 2022 Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair is back for 10 days packed with food, music, rides, games, and family fun!. The 2022 fair kicks off Friday, July 8 when gates open at 11 a.m. Grandstand Entertainment includes performances from 3 Doors Down, Tim McGraw,...
WEST FARGO, ND
DL-Online

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The regular monthly board meetings of Cuba Township are held the first Monday of each month at the Cuba Town Hall for the months of May through October starting at 8:00 p.m. The board meets at the Lake Park City Center November thru April at 1:00 p.m. If the meeting falls on a holiday it will be held the following Monday. In case of inclement weather the meeting may be postponed until the second Monday of the month. Wesley Torgerson Cuba Township Clerk (July 10, 2022) 79865.
LAKE PARK, MN
valleynewslive.com

One person injured in motorcycle v. car crash

CLAY COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on I-94 just east of Moorhead on Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were traveling west on the interstate when the motorcycle hit the back of the car. The motorcycle then...
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
BISMARCK, ND
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: July 1-4

3:11 p.m., A man lost fingers in a firework accident at a residence along County Highway 34, Ogema. The 41-year-old man from Montana was testing fireworks by holding a tube when the firework exploded in his hand. 3:20 p.m., A large box truck rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck when...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 21, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, Grimsley and Vareberg, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of June 7, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: No one signed up. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Knutson: EDA Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report Commissioner Grimsley: Museum Construction, LARL, Human Services, Sunnyside, AMC – District 4, and Dancing Sky Commissioner Okeson: Museum Construction, Highway Committee, and AMC – District 4 Commissioner Nelson: AMC – District 4 Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: 2023 Budget, Some of the job positions open: Economic Development Position CVSO, ACVSO, HR Director, HR Assistant, IT Director, IT Support Staff, AMC – District 4, Leaseback Document – Highway Building, Extension, Celone Stewart requested a 2nd letter from the Board asking MnDOT to reconsider Hwy 34 project, Museum Construction, and Pay Study Motion to approve Catastrophic Leave Bank Policy as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to authorize the Finance Committee to negotiate a contract with Meadowland (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2E to hire a full-time IT Support Tech (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with Morris Electronics, Inc (Okeson, Vareberg) after some discussion Okeson and Vareberg withdrew their motion and second. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with revision to include Board Chair with the Administrator as signers (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 06/07/2022 in the amount of $1,370,876.75, 06/14/2022 in the amount of $72,121.03, Total of $1,442,997.78 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 02/08/2022 in the amount of $107.83, invoice just turned in. Liftoff, LLC. Two bills dated 01/2022 in the amount of $90.00, invoice just turned in. NOW Micro inc. dated 02/14/2022 in the amount of $1,104.00, invoice just turned in. Widseth, Smith & Assoc. dated 08/20/2022 in the amount of $2,106.50, invoice just turned in. Total of $3,408.33. Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion to approve Tobacco License – New – Witts Island Lake Bait – Michael Witt – Shell Lake Township (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2A Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2B Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2J Gambling Permit – Marshmallow Animal Shelter for a Raffle, September 24, 2022, at Pit 611 in Lake Eunice Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2D accepting Election Security Grant with High Point Network (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to appoint Board Chair as signatory on High Point Network Contract (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Motion to approve Family Group Decision Making Grant (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Healthcare Procurement RFP – Families and Children (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion to approve -$40.00 abatement on PIN 03.0106.001, -$80.00 abatement on PIN 03.0116.000, -$108.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.000, and -$136.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.001 for a total of -$364.00 due to clerical error (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2F – Bid Award – SP 003-639-015 to Allstates Pavement Recycling of Rogers, MN with low bid in the amount of $44,900.99 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2G – Bid Award – SP 003-622-036 to C&L Excavating, Inc of St. Joseph, MN with low bid in the amount of $5,071,254.50 (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2H to purchase a 2024 Tandem Plow Truck (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2I to purchase a 2022 John Deere 333G Skid Steer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Deputy Sheriff Shane Richard Motion to approve purchase of AquaEye Sonar in the amount of $5,895 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2K – to accept donation from ZIPS for squad car washes (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Transit: presented by Kevin Johnson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2C to approve 2023 Transit Grant Contracts and Agreements (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Planning Commission Recommendations 06/07/2022: Request an Amendment to Conditional Use Permit Recorded Document number 680083 for stipulation numbers five through seven (5-7) and eleven (11) for a Commercial Planned Unit Development know as “Ly-Nee RV Park” – owners Richard and Dana Laine Stipulation #5 – Screening-transplant five (5) – six (6) feet high conifers at fifteen (15) foot intervals along Co 117, the North and South side, and back side of camper for screening, planted equally spaced to screen. Requested amendment: ten (10) – twelve (12) foot with thirty (30) foot spacing Stipulation #6 – “L” shaped wood fence at each RV site to hide loose items and garbage cans. Requested amendment: discussion on concealment of loose items. Stipulation #7 – Split rail fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high fence along North side with 90% opaque minimum. Requested amendment: Board fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high length clarification Stipulation #11 – Access to park must be via existing driveway only. Requested amendment: install another driveway and make one-way through park. Lake Association and Neighbors requested board deny the amendments to the CPU: Clark Lee, Terry Ball, Yvonne Kangas, and Roger Ball Motion to accept changes to the CUP as requested (Vareberg) motion died due to lack of second. Motion to deny amendments to stipulations #5 & #6, amend stipulation #7 to remove split rail fence and relace with board fence, eliminate six (6) foot fence on north side to power pole once trees are established, and maintain trees on south side, amend stipulation #11 allow 2nd driveway upon Highway Department approval (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to form a subcommittee and appoint Commissioners Okeson and Nelson to review a short-term rental ordinance (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:56 am. /s/ Pat Oman, County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson, Board Chair (July 10, 2022) 80379.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

July 10th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD

July 10th, 2022 CORMORANT TOWNSHIP BOARD SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Cormorant Township Board will conduct a Public Hearing on July 26th, 2022, at 6:30 P.M., in the Cormorant Township Hall, at Cormorant Village, to consider the following Petition: NEW BUSNIESS: 1. APPLICANT: Bradley Olek 12803 140th Ave N Felton, MN 56536 Application and Description of Project: Requesting a Variance to: 1) Replace four (4) existing cabins to be located at fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water Mark (OHW). 2) An addition to a replacement structure to be located at six (6) feet from the side property line. 3) For a covered patio and an addition to a replacement of an existing building to be located at twenty-five (25) feet from a tributary river. 4) For an addition of a covered patio to the replacement of an existing building to be located eighteen (18) feet from the OHW. LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Tax ID Number: 06.0298.000; Section 22 Township 138 Range 043; 22-138-43 PT GOVT LOT 1: COMM SE COR SEC 22, N 2175.1’, NW 2020.76’ TO POB; SE 76.9’ TO W ROW RD, SLY AL ROW 207.89’, SW 129.74’, SE 139.87’, NE 119.17’ TO RD, SE AL RD 421.24’, WLY 89.35’, NLY 30’, WLY 739.01’, NLY 159.31’, SE 50.03’, NLY 125.41’, NWLY 124.17’, NLY 38.11’, ELY 219.78’, NLY 110.41’ TO MID CORM LK, ELY AL LK 340’, SE 174.47’ TO POB. LESS .11AC (PT 6-302) (TRACT 2 - 8.41AC). & PT GOVT LOTS 1-3: COMM SE COR SEC 22, N 2175.1’, NW 2020.76’, SE 76.9’ TO WLY ROW HWY, E 111.63’ TO POB; E 806.82’, SW 891.39’, WLY 62.3’ TO E ROW HWY, NLY AL ROW 677.8’ TO POB (TRACT 2- 6.81AC).; Cormorant Township; Project Location: The property is located at 12668 Co Hwy 5 Lake Park, MN 56554. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator Becker County (July 10, 2022) 80179.
FELTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo man arrested for attempted murder in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo for attempted murder on Friday night. Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane where witnesses said a man was displaying a gun. They found a victim...
DL-Online

Detroit Mountain hosts monthly 'Women Take the Mountain' gathering

DETROIT LAKES — When a group of female reporters with the Detroit Lakes Tribune happened upon last month's listing in the local Chamber calendar about a Women Take the Mountain event at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, they saw a one-night-only opportunity for a little pampering, with the bonus of some bonding over wine and cheese.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

22-114340 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

22-114340 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,450.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Randall S. Hultin and Nicole Hultin AKA Nicole Jean Hultin, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100853701030388762 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Loandepot.com, LLC SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 1, 2018, Becker County Recorder, as Document Number 654041 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4, thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding S. 13 degrees 01 minutes West 226.0 feet to the said point of beginning ; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 60.0 feet and South 06 degrees 11 minutes West 40.5 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said Township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 101.0 feet, more or less, along the centerline of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning thence running South 83 degrees 49 minutes East 399.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating. AND A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW 1/4 NE 1/4) in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota, described as follows, to- wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4; thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 141.0 feet to the said point of beginning; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 85.0 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 69.0 feet, more or less, along the center line of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 85 degrees 58 minutes West 409.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning; thence running South 85 degrees 58 minutes East 409.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating PROPERTY ADDRESS: 27652 County Rd 141, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0467.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH JUNE 20, 2022: $159,678.09 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 30, 2022, 1:00PM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2023, or the next business day if February 28, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 1, 2022 MidFirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY__________________________ Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (July 10, 17, 24 & 31; Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 79864.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

BREAKING: Large police presence near 13th Ave S in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Page Drive South in Fargo, in the area of Applebees and Perkins on 13th Ave S. We’re working to gather information from police. One neighbor tells us she heard what she described as loud pops. There appear to be several evidence markers on the ground. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.
FARGO, ND

