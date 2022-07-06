ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Do Heat have a Plan B (or Plan C) to replace P.J. Tucker?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Q: At first I was worried about missing out on P.J. Tucker backups like Gorgui Dieng and T.J. Warren. But I realize Pat Riley probably does not sweat role players when he is whale hunting. I probably would not either if I could regularly uncover undrafted and G League gems almost every year. But honestly, could you see Haywood Highsmith or Omer Yurtseven being ready to fill PJ’s shoes this upcoming season or would the drop-off from them to P.J. be that great? By waiting longer, are we going to end up with a gaping wound at that position? – Eddie, South Bend, Indiana.

A: There remain veteran options out there in free agency, including a return of Markieff Morris. Either through free agency or a trade, Pat Riley assuredly will have a veteran option at power forward on the season-opening roster.

Q: Do you think Pat Riley may be considering Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo together? – Joel.

A: He might, but that doesn’t really matter. What matters is what Erik Spoelstra considers. And to this point, Erik has not shown an inclination for such a pairing. Now, with growth in the games of Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven, perhaps that changes.

Q: How about a return of Hassan Whiteside? Surely he’s an upgrade over Dewayne Dedmon as a backup five. – David, St. Louis.

A: First, Dewayne Dedmon already has been re-signed by the Heat on a two-year deal. So that ship has sailed. Also, it never was truly comfortable with Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo together on the roster. Plus, as it is, if the Heat want to experiment big, the time likely has come for that experimentation to come with Omer Yurtseven.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy