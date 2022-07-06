ASK IRA: Do Heat have a Plan B (or Plan C) to replace P.J. Tucker?

Q: At first I was worried about missing out on P.J. Tucker backups like Gorgui Dieng and T.J. Warren. But I realize Pat Riley probably does not sweat role players when he is whale hunting. I probably would not either if I could regularly uncover undrafted and G League gems almost every year. But honestly, could you see Haywood Highsmith or Omer Yurtseven being ready to fill PJ’s shoes this upcoming season or would the drop-off from them to P.J. be that great? By waiting longer, are we going to end up with a gaping wound at that position? – Eddie, South Bend, Indiana.

A: There remain veteran options out there in free agency, including a return of Markieff Morris. Either through free agency or a trade, Pat Riley assuredly will have a veteran option at power forward on the season-opening roster.

Q: Do you think Pat Riley may be considering Omer Yurtseven and Bam Adebayo together? – Joel.

A: He might, but that doesn’t really matter. What matters is what Erik Spoelstra considers. And to this point, Erik has not shown an inclination for such a pairing. Now, with growth in the games of Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven, perhaps that changes.

Q: How about a return of Hassan Whiteside? Surely he’s an upgrade over Dewayne Dedmon as a backup five. – David, St. Louis.

A: First, Dewayne Dedmon already has been re-signed by the Heat on a two-year deal. So that ship has sailed. Also, it never was truly comfortable with Hassan Whiteside and Bam Adebayo together on the roster. Plus, as it is, if the Heat want to experiment big, the time likely has come for that experimentation to come with Omer Yurtseven.