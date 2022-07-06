ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Dozens still wait in ERs for mental health care but fewer released prematurely on technicalities

By Annmarie Timmins
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ObGgs_0gWCHmlg00
The Concord District Courthouse on Clinton Street in Concord. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)

If the state wants to hold someone against their will for emergency mental health treatment, it has three days after completing a petition to get approval from the circuit court. Too often it was missing that deadline, leaving judges no choice but to release people, even those considered dangerous to themselves or others, said Judge David King, chief administrative judge of the circuit court.

“They were dismissing cases where they knew and the lawyers knew that the patient needed treatment,” he said. “And I think the judges were losing sleep every day over those dismissals.”

That’s changed considerably, King said, since the circuit court took over the “involuntary emergency admissions” petition process in late March, following a state Supreme Court decision against the state for due process violations.

The dismissal rate has dropped from 53 percent to 16 percent, King said. Of the 694 petition hearings held since the change, just four have resulted in someone being released over a missed deadline.

Patient advocates say that’s a step in the right direction. But they are concerned about what could happen before a petition is sent to the court under proposed rule changes to the involuntary emergency petition process drafted by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The changes relate to how much time a petitioner, typically a medical practitioner, seeking to hold someone against their will has to request the court provide the person a hearing to challenge the detention.

At a public hearing Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, NAMI NH, and the New Hampshire Hospital Association told the department they fear the proposed changes could allow the state to hold people for as many as nine days before allowing them to challenge their detention in court. That’s three more days than is currently allowed.

Most often those individuals are being held in emergency rooms, which are not set up for long-term stays or mental health treatment; as of Tuesday, that count was 31 adults, plus three people waiting in a correctional facility, according to the department’s tracker. Meanwhile, Health and Human Services has closed two units with 48 beds at the state hospital due to staffing shortages.

“NAMI NH has consistently held the position that emergency room boarding is ethically, morally, financially, and legally wrong,” Holly Stevens, director of public policy, said in her written testimony. “Timely probable cause hearings on petitions for involuntary emergency admissions to psychiatric facilities are critical in ensuring that due process is maintained. The draft (rule changes have) loopholes that, if exploited, could allow for people being boarded in emergency rooms without the due process required under NH law.”

Health and Human Services did not respond to a request for comment on advocates’ concerns. Spokesman Jake Leon said in an email that the department will ensure changes to existing rules governing the involuntary emergency admissions comply with state law.

The department drafted the existing rules last year after the state Supreme Court found it was violating the law by not giving people the required court hearing within three days. In some cases, people were waiting days, even weeks for a hearing.

The department also worked to expand the number of treatment beds by offering hospitals financial incentives using pandemic assistance.

The ruling also prompted the circuit court, with support from Health and Human Services and mental health advocates, to assume responsibility for processing involuntary emergency admission petitions.

The court has simplified the petition form and assigned support staff to coordinate scheduling with the petitioner, person’s family, and the lawyer appointed to represent them. The court is similarly assigning cases to a small group of judges to keep better track of petitions. And King partnered with NAMI NH on a webinar explaining the new process.

Hearings are held by telephone, typically between the court and the emergency room where the person is being held. King said the court issues a finding the day of the hearing. Between March 21 and May 31, judges found probable cause to hold the person in 178 cases and found no probable cause in 41. Twenty-one petitions were withdrawn before the hearing.

Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for ACLU of New Hampshire, said the organization is concerned the arrangement limits meaningful engagement among the judge, the individual being held, and the attorney.

King disagreed, and for now, he said, it’s the best option. Individuals are most often calling in from emergency rooms across the state. The court doesn’t have the means to send a judge to every emergency room, he said. And the hospitals can’t count on having a private room with video options, he said.

King also believes the new process provides more meaningful contact between the person being held and the lawyer assigned to their case. Prior to streamlining the process, courts often received a petition within a day or less of the three-day deadline, leaving too little time for the lawyer to talk with the client ahead of the hearing.

Now, lawyers often talk with their clients ahead of the hearing.

NAMI NH Executive Director Susan Stearns said the court has improved the one part of the process that it can control. Scheduling, hearing, and deciding petitions within the three-day window better ensures people who need to be held for treatment are, and not released on a technicality, she said. And, meeting that deadline protects their civil right to due process.

The other solutions – expanding mental health treatment to prevent crisis visits to the emergency room and solving workforce shortages – are separate challenges that will take longer to solve. The state and community mental health centers have made significant strides, she said, with the new statewide mobile crisis teams and 24/7 phone and text line, 1-833-710-6477, and website, nh988.com.

“We have to be able to walk and chew gum. We can’t say we are going to do this piece and not that piece,” Stearns said. “The (court’s) mental health docket is certainly one piece. It’s not a panacea for the whole system.”

Comments / 1

Related
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Care#Mobile Crisis#The State
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
HHS
Oxygen

How A Gay Man's Execution Forced An Examination Of Anti-LGBTQ Bias Among Juries

Advocates around the country are fighting jury discrimination after one man’s sexuality was a contributing factor in his 2019 execution. Charles Rhines confessed to murdering 22-year-old Donnivan Schaefer during a 1992 burglary in South Dakota. The defendant went to a Rapid City doughnut shop — from which he’d been fired weeks earlier — forced Schaefer into a storeroom, tied him up and stabbed him repeatedly in the stomach, according to CBS News.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Independent

More than 300 Virginia government workers have quit since governor announced changes to remote working

More than 300 state employees have resigned since Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin announced a new policy in early May that required workers to return to in-person work by 5 July. In the springtime, as an increasing number of blue and red states across the country began easing mask mandates and pandemic restrictions, the Republican governor sought to end the telework policy that had been in place for most Virginia state employees since 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
contagionlive.com

Pneumonic Plague in an Era of COVID-19

In an age of COVID-19, it is difficult for clinicians and public health officials to pivot and think about obscure infections like Pneumonic plague. However, a case of this plague occurred in Wyoming, and the local public health officials offer some insights into the clinical care of the patient as well as communicating with close contacts.
WYOMING STATE
AFP

US abortion ruling threatens access to arthritis drug

When Alabama nurse Melissa went to pick up her regular prescription for rheumatoid arthritis last week, she was told the drug was "on hold" while the pharmacist checked she wasn't going to use it to induce an abortion. Melissa, the nurse, said she was incensed at the double standard that allowed one of her best friends, who is a man, to get his methotrexate prescription filled right away with no questions asked.
ALABAMA STATE
Complex

Federal Judge Rules in Favor of Major Drug Distributors in Lawsuit Over Opioid Addiction Crisis

A judge has ruled in favor of three U.S. drug distributors in a lawsuit over the ongoing opioid addiction crisis. A federal judge made the ruling in favor of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, McKesson Corporation, and Cardinal Health Inc. on Monday. Per Reuters, U.S. District Judge David Faber argued in his ruling in the West Virginia-focused suit that there is “nothing unreasonable about distributing controlled substances to fulfill legally written prescriptions.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Pro-lifers receive vicious hate for caring about babies after they're born

On the day of the Dobbs decision, one couple stood outside the court, holding a sign saying, “We will adopt your baby.”. They faced nasty accusations when the photo spread on social media. Abortion advocates questioned why they didn’t instead call for expansive government aid policies, such as free childcare, housing, and welfare packages. They slammed the couple for not acknowledging the emotional trauma caused by giving a child away. They even questioned whether, as white people, they would adopt a nonwhite child.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
877
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy