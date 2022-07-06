ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Branch, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-06 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Branch; Cass; St. Joseph FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 20:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake STRONG TO SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE BOUNDARY WATERS CANOE AREA WILDERNESS OVERNIGHT Strong to severe thunderstorms will affect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness overnight. The storms will be capable of erratic and gusty winds of 40 to 60 mph, hail up to half-dollar size, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and locally heavy rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding of creeks, streams, and low-lying areas. Campers should take extra precautions in order to secure campsites and make a plan in case of severe weather. Check campsites for possible hazards, including standing dead trees or limbs, as well as low spots where water can pool. Move tents away from creeks and rivers in case of flash flooding. Prepare to protect yourself from large hail using sleeping bags or other padded items. Monitor NOAA Weather Radio for updates and possible warnings.
COOK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

