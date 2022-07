Sometimes, we all need a breath of fresh air. This column is a weekly staple, and it will continue to be. However, that breath of fresh air comes from a different perspective. At the Historical Commission, we are always looking for a way to keep things fresh without losing the ultimate goal of teaching and sharing history. This week, I will share a story that is a memory of our very own secretary, Linda Leal.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO