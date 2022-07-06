ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, TX

SNHU announces winter 2022 President’s List

By Aaron Davidson
Pleasanton Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
seguintoday.com

City of Seguin celebrating this year’s top parade winners

(Seguin) — In case you missed it, the top entries in this year’s Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade in Texas have been announced. The award winners of the city of Seguin’s 2022 Fourth of July Parade are as follows:. The prize for Best Overall Winner...
SEGUIN, TX
devinenews.com

Tour the public Fiber Mill in Devine-the only one in Texas

There’s only one public fiber mill in Texas, and it’s right here in Devine, says Sarah Winterstrom proudly. The Winterstrom family moved here from California and started this mill in Devine about a year ago, and they are plenty busy already. “I had no idea we were going...
DEVINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lytle, TX
State
New Hampshire State
Pleasanton, TX
Education
City
Pleasanton, TX
Local
Texas Education
KENS 5

WEATHER ALERT: Heat Advisory extended through Sunday; weekend temperatures could reach 105°

SAN ANTONIO — A Heat Advisory issued Friday for parts of the San Antonio area has been extended through the weekend, and is now set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Services says the advisory will be in place for the I-35 corridor, Coastal Plains and portions of the Hill Country. Hondo, Pearsall, Del Rio, New Braunfels and Pleasanton are included in the affected region.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

COVID-19 positivity rate in San Antonio is the highest since omicron surge

SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 positivity rate in San Antonio is the highest it has been since the Omicron variant-fueled surge at the beginning of the year. San Antonio’s Metro Health Department said Tuesday that the positivity rate is at 25.45 percent (it last reached that number in February), and the seven-day moving average is at 949 new cases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snhu#Undergraduate Students#Grade Point Average#College
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atascosa; Bastrop; Bexar; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Lavaca; Lee; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 105 to 108 and heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy