ABERDEEN, SD (AmericanNews.com) – Presentation College will have some changes behind the scenes in the sports department next season. According to the school’s Director of Marketing and Public Affairs Andrew Hansen, Daniel Garrett has resigned as the athletic director to pursue other opportunities. Also, Robert Papazian, who was the sports information director and assistant athletic director, submitted his resignation to pursue other opportunities. Both Garrett & Papazian were at PC for just one year.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO