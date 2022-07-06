ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

David Harbour says he’ll never lose weight for a role again after ‘Stranger Things’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmeaV_0gWCF5as00

Actor David Harbour vowed to never lose weight for a role again.

If there’s one thing season 4 of “Stranger Things” taught the actor — who stars as Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix show — it’s to not toy with his weight.

The latest season of the show sees Hopper imprisoned in a Soviet labor camp in the 1980s.

For his scenes, Harbour lost a whopping 80 pounds in eight months by intermittent fasting and taking up Pilates.

“I was about 270 [then], and when we shot season four, I was around 190,” he told British GQ .

However, it seems as though it wasn’t the best of experiences, admitting, “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again.”

The actor said he “gained it all back” for his upcoming film “Violent Night,” in which he plays Santa Claus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFSDy_0gWCF5as00
David Harbour vowed to never lose weight for a TV role again.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIUpk_0gWCF5as00
Harbour said he lost 80 pounds in eight months for his role as Jim Hopper in season 4 of “Stranger Things.”
Netflix

“But now, yeah, never again. The prosthetics are too good,” Harbour added.

In September, Harbour said he discovered the ultimate weight-loss tip .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49v9cb_0gWCF5as00
Harbour as Jim Hopper in season 4 of “Stranger Things.”
Netflix

“It’s just not eating,” he told Page Six with a laugh. “It’s amazing. You try to do all these different things, the protein and the this and that, and then you just stop eating and you lost weight.”

Harbour joked that “putting on weight is my favorite thing,” adding, “I’m really good at it.”

And when it came to his weight loss methods, the actor said, “I think you’ll see, nutritionally, it’s not very good for me, mentally and nutritionally.”

Comments / 0

