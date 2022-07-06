ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Willoughby’s This Morning dress was hard to track down, but we’ve found it

By Lauren Cunningham
The Independent
 5 days ago

We’ve continually raved about Holly Willoughby’s style and her love for the UK high street with brands including LK Bennett , La Redoute , Oasis , Karen Millen and more regularly featuring in the presenter’s wardrobe.

So this morning’s This Morning look took us by surprise (that’s a mouthful) as the presenter opted for not only an American brand but a rather pricey one too. And, getting your hands on it is a little bit harder than usual.

The brand in question is Love Shack Fancy, which offers a dreamy range of vintage-inspired ditsy print dresses boasting lace panels and hand-dyed fabric. It has featured on our wishlists for a number of years now, and although it’s based in America, there are a handful of UK stockists, including Net-a-Porter, My Theresa and Harrods selling pieces over here.

But, typically, while there are plenty of floral dresses, skirts and shirts available – with some even included in the highly sought-after sales – Holly’s dress wasn’t one of them, so we had to do a little digging.

Of course, we found it, so keep reading below for where to buy it, how to style it and just how much it really costs.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly Willoughby’s dress is from American-based mid-luxury brand Love Shack Fancy. And unless you want to pay for shipping, and likely import duties too, you’ll want to find a UK-based retailer to purchase from. While Net-a-Porter, The Outnet and My Theresa have some beautiful options from the brand, it was actually in an independent South West London boutique, Pom London, where we finally managed to track it down.

Love Shack Fancy Stassie dress white garden stream: £540, Pomlondon.co.uk

Now, this dress is quite a bit more expensive than the presenter’s usual outfits of choice, but it is sure to be a forever piece. Made from 100 per cent cotton with custom lace inserts and a ditsy rosebud print, it’s certainly beautiful. Said to be a maxi length, but looking slightly shorter on Holly, who is around 5ft 6in, the flouncy skirt is sure to create a whimsical movement when moving while the low scoop neck, sheer lace waistband and short sleeves add to the silhouette.

There is a lot going on in this dress, so less is more when outfit building. Opt for a simple shoe – nude or white sandal, heel or trainer – for any occasion and pop on a denim jacket for chillier days.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise of the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com ).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

We’ve picked the best women’s white trainers for stepping up your summer wardrobe

The meaning behind Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon bow

Kate Middleton has continued to wear her staple accessory to Wimbledon again this year: her colourful bow.Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has paired her Wimbledon outfit with her signature dark green and purple bow.However, the accessory is more than just a fashion choice as it represents the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the venue that holds Wimbledon.According to the official site for Wimbledon, the 40-year-old Duchess is a patron of the AELTC, who conducts “the day-to-day operations of The Championships”.The sports club’s official colours are dark green and purple and were introduced back in 1909.While...
TENNIS
Kim Kardashian reveals the body part that makes her feel ‘wrinkly and gross’

Kim Kardashian has revealed the body part that makes her feel “wrinkly and gross”. The 41-year-old entrepreneur and reality star spoke openly about the time and energy she devotes to her appearance in a candid new interview.While The Kardashians star insisted that she is “at peace with not being perfect” these days, unlike before, she did reveal that she gets laser treatments done after her family go to bed in the evenings.She also told Allure: “I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Fans Are in a Frenzy Over Brandi Passante’s Latest Post With Barry Weiss

For fans of Storage Wars, they can geek out over seeing show stars Brandi Passante and Barry Weiss team up for some sweet pics. We get a chance to see them together in two photos from Passante’s Instagram account. A third photo features a motorcycle but we don’t know if it’s hers or Weiss’ sweet ride. Well, fans love seeing these two TV stars together. Feast your eyes upon Passante and Weiss having some laughs and fun.
TV SERIES
Holly Willoughby
‘Channelling the country’s mood’: Fans react to Prince George’s many faces at Wimbledon men’s final

Prince George’s debut in the Royal Box at Wimbledon over the weekend has delighted fans of the young royal.The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watched the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios with his parents on Sunday 10 July.George, eight, pulled faces and gestured excitedly as he watched the match, tickling fans who found his myriad of expressions both funny and heart-warming.Some viewers were concerned about George hearing the foul language used by Kyrgios during the match, while others joked about the faces he pulled in response to the swearing on the...
TENNIS
‘There are three of us in this picture’: Kate Mara congratulated by Michael B Jordan and Octavia Spencer over baby news

Kate Mara has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband, Jamie Bell.The House of Cards actor shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday 10 June, posting a photograph of her and Bell holding hands as they left a venue in London.“There are three of us in this pic,” she wrote in the caption.The photograph was taken at the end of June when the couple attended the British Film Institute Chair’s Fellowship Dinner at Claridge’s hotel.Mara concealed her growing bump in a blush pink Miu Miu minidress adorned with pearl and diamante detailing across the neck.She...
CELEBRITIES
Michael Barratt death: Nationwide presenter dies aged 94

Broadcaster Michael Barratt has died at the age of 94.The presenter, who is best known for his work on the BBC show Nationwide, passed away in a hospice on Sunday morning (10 July).His son Olly Barratt announced the news on Twitter. “We’re very sad to report that our lovely Dad/Husband/Mike/Michael Barratt died this morning,” he wrote. “He was 94."He spent his final days being cared for at the wonderful Thames Hospice in Berkshire, surrounded by his family. A life lived to the full." He added.Barratt began presenting Nationwide when it launched in 1969 and went on to front the show...
CELEBRITIES
Christine McGuinness admits she and husband Paddy are having a ‘very, very difficult time’

Christine McGuinness has spoken out about her relationship with her husband, Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness, admitting that they are going through a “very, very difficult time”.They couple have been together for 15 years after meeting at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament in 2007; they share three children together.Now, speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Christine offered an insight into their marriage.“I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place,” the 34-year-old model told the publication. “Everyone grows and changes and we’ve grown as a family, which is amazing.“You know, that family bond will always be there no matter what...
TENNIS
The Independent

