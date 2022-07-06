Holly Willoughby’s This Morning dress was hard to track down, but we’ve found it

We’ve continually raved about Holly Willoughby’s style and her love for the UK high street with brands including LK Bennett , La Redoute , Oasis , Karen Millen and more regularly featuring in the presenter’s wardrobe.

So this morning’s This Morning look took us by surprise (that’s a mouthful) as the presenter opted for not only an American brand but a rather pricey one too. And, getting your hands on it is a little bit harder than usual.

The brand in question is Love Shack Fancy, which offers a dreamy range of vintage-inspired ditsy print dresses boasting lace panels and hand-dyed fabric. It has featured on our wishlists for a number of years now, and although it’s based in America, there are a handful of UK stockists, including Net-a-Porter, My Theresa and Harrods selling pieces over here.

But, typically, while there are plenty of floral dresses, skirts and shirts available – with some even included in the highly sought-after sales – Holly’s dress wasn’t one of them, so we had to do a little digging.

Of course, we found it, so keep reading below for where to buy it, how to style it and just how much it really costs.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly Willoughby’s dress is from American-based mid-luxury brand Love Shack Fancy. And unless you want to pay for shipping, and likely import duties too, you’ll want to find a UK-based retailer to purchase from. While Net-a-Porter, The Outnet and My Theresa have some beautiful options from the brand, it was actually in an independent South West London boutique, Pom London, where we finally managed to track it down.

Love Shack Fancy Stassie dress white garden stream: £540, Pomlondon.co.uk

Now, this dress is quite a bit more expensive than the presenter’s usual outfits of choice, but it is sure to be a forever piece. Made from 100 per cent cotton with custom lace inserts and a ditsy rosebud print, it’s certainly beautiful. Said to be a maxi length, but looking slightly shorter on Holly, who is around 5ft 6in, the flouncy skirt is sure to create a whimsical movement when moving while the low scoop neck, sheer lace waistband and short sleeves add to the silhouette.

There is a lot going on in this dress, so less is more when outfit building. Opt for a simple shoe – nude or white sandal, heel or trainer – for any occasion and pop on a denim jacket for chillier days.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise of the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine . “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£21.60, Lookfantastic.com ).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range during lockdown if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

