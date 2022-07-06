ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

We must lance the boil, says Blackford in plea for Johnson to quit

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gngSV_0gWCEdMQ00

Boris Johnson needs to “realise this is over” and quit as Prime Minister , the SNP’s leader at Westminster has said.

With the Conservative leader struggling to cling to power in Downing Street following a dramatic series of resignations, Ian Blackford said Mr Johnson has lost the trust of both voters and his party and should step aside to allow Westminster to focus on the “immense challenges” facing the country.

However he appeared to rule out using any snap general election as a “de-facto referendum” on Scottish independence, saying this would go against the plan outlined by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The “sequence of that” involves going to the Supreme Court first, Mr Blackford said, with judges having been asked to rule whether the Scottish Government can organise its own consultative ballot without UK consent.

We need to make sure we are dealing with the fundamentals and we can only do that when we lance the boil that is there, when this Prime Minister is gone from office

Ian Blackford, SNP

If Supreme Court judges rule against the Scottish Government , Mr Blackford said “we will look at our tactics for an independence referendum using a general election”.

Mr Blackford was speaking after Will Quince resigned as Mr Johnson’s children and families minister on Wednesday, and Laura Trott quit as a ministerial aide. She said trust in politics “has been lost”.

Their resignations followed a string of departures from Mr Johnson’s Government on Tuesday evening, led by chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Blackford told Sky News the number of resignations has reached “crisis” point.

He said: “One man now needs to accept he is the problem, that he has lost the trust of the people of these islands, that he has lost the trust of the House of Commons and indeed a vast number of his MPs.

“He now needs to realise he needs to go.

“We’ve got Prime Minister’s Questions today and there’s lots of things we could be talking about, we need to be talking about the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, but we won’t be because we will be speaking about Boris Johnson.

“He’s now a block on us in the House of Commons doing the job we need to do, and for the good of everybody Boris Johnson has to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWjzW_0gWCEdMQ00

“He simply shouldn’t be here. We stumble on from crisis to crisis. There has to be an end to this.

“We need to be able to go on and tackle the immense challenges we have.”

Mr Blackford described the Prime Minister as “a man who has no integrity, a man who has no shame”.

He added: “For the sake of everyone and for his own dignity and self-respect, he needs to realise this is over.

“We’re going to go into the winter very soon, the cost-of-living crisis is very much with us, we need to make sure we are dealing with inflation.

“We need to make sure we are dealing with the fundamentals and we can only do that when we lance the boil that is there, when this Prime Minister is gone from office.”

His comments came as a former Scotland Office minister told BBC Radio Scotland that more resignations from the Government could make Mr Johnson’s position “untenable”.

When asked if Britons are now witnessing the beginning of the end of the Prime Minister’s time in office, Lord Duncan told the Good Morning Scotland programme: “Yes, I think we are now.

“How quickly it unravels will depend on factors out-with the Prime Minister’s control, but yes we are.”

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross also made clear he has no confidence in Mr Johnson.

A party spokesman said: “Douglas made his position clear in the vote of no confidence against Boris Johnson. That remains his position.”

Lord Duncan said if the Tories can install a new leader in Number 10, the party could still do “good things”.

He said: “At the moment much of the concern is about an individual. If a new individual can come in, shake that up, with such a significant majority good things can still be done by this party in government.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

All the Tory MPs in the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader so far

Potential successors have already begun throwing their hats into the ring to replace Boris Johnson as Tory leader after he announced his resignation.The outgoing prime minister finally accepted his time had come to step down on Thursday after more than 50 MPs resigned from government and party roles over his conduct.The MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip has been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his leadership since 2019, but the final nail in the coffin came after it emerged he promoted Tory MP Chris Pincher despite knowledge of sexual misconduct claims against him.Mr Johnson said he would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Ian Blackford
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss launches Tory party leadership bid with promise to cut taxes

Liz Truss has launched her bid to become Conservative Party leader and prime minister – the 10th to do so – with a promise to cut taxes.The foreign secretary announced her decision to run in the Tory leadership to replace Boris Johnson in an article in The Telegraph.She wrote: “I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative.”The senior Cabinet minister, who is widely expected to be a front-runner in the race to become the next PM, said she would reverse a controversial national insurance hike that had been brought in by her leadership rival,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
960 The Ref

Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka was in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country's deep economic woes. Protesters remained in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone finally apologises for saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has finally apologised for saying Vladimir Putin was a “first class person” and that he would “take a bullet” for him.The former Formula One boss faced a backlash after making the comments during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month.When asked whether he still stood by his friend Mr Putin, the 91 year-old said: “I would still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but I would still take a bullet.”He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February was “not intentional” and implied the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, could have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Snp#Conservative#Scottish#The Supreme Court#The Scottish Government
The Independent

What the papers say – July 11

The nation’s papers are led by competitors heating up in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. The Guardian, The Times and i report the contest looks set to come down to a battle between Rishi Sunak and “one of the rest”. The Daily Telegraph...
POLITICS
The Independent

Channel 4 recommissions The Andrew Neil Show for second series

Sunday night politics programme The Andrew Neil Show has been recommissioned for a second series by Channel 4. The show, hosted by journalist and broadcaster Andrew Neil, launched as a 10-part series in May, airing weekly at 6pm. The half-hour programme, produced by ITN Productions and Channel 4 News, will...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy