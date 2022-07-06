ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crypto crash: Bitcoin price sinks further as Voyager Digital files for bankruptcy

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoQXy_0gWCEcTh00
Crypto lender Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy on 5 July, 2022 (Getty Images)

The price of bitcoin has fallen once again on Wednesday after Voyager Digital became the latest high-profile crypto firm to file for bankruptcy.

The Canada-based cryptocurrency lender announced on Wednesday that it has commenced a voluntary Chapter 11 process in order to “maximize value of all stakeholders”.

The filing with the Southern District of New York estimated that Voyager Digital has more than 100,000 creditors and up to $10 billion in assets.

“Today we began a voluntary financial restructuring process to protect assets on the platform, maximize value for all stakeholders, especially customers, and emerge as a stronger company,” Voyager Digital CEO Stephen Ehrlich tweeted.

“During the reorganisation, we’ll maintain operations. We intend to certain customer programs without disruption. Trading, deposits, withdrawals and loyalty rewards on the Voyager platform remain temporarily suspended.”

It comes just days after the company suspended trading, deposits, loyalty rewards and withdrawals amid a liquidity crisis across the crypto industry.

Celsius, CoinLoan and CoinFlex are among the companies to have also announced restrictions or halts on customer withdawals over the last month.

Voyager Digital’s token, VGX, was trading at $0.21 on Wednesday morning, down from a peak above $5 in November 2021.

During that seven-month period, the overall crypto market has fallen from close to $3 trillion to below $1 trillion.

Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, briefly fell below $20,000 following Voyager Digital’s announcement, as it continues to struggle to recover from one of the worst price crashes in its history.

Some crypto experts believe a recent run of relative stability amid the market turmoil could suggest that a bottom has been reached, with analysts at the Bitfinex excahange telling The Independent that it could imply “that an intrinsic value has been realised” for the cryptocurrency.

Others fear there may be one final “washout” before any significant recovery is seen.

Comments / 14

Fuddy Duddy
4d ago

Ah, the stability and financial security of crypto strikes yet again. The lunacy of Bitcoin and the other wannabes continues. Whenever the financial folly of the Dutch tulip is paralleled to bitcoin, the proponents of this latest Ponzi scheme go nuts! Please, one of you crypto financial geniuses, please explain in great detail the economic fundamentals of how a nonproductive entry in an electronic record grows exponentially? This is just an electronic version of the 1980's chain letter. Again the parallel goes unnoticed. At least the Dutch tulip fiasco provided some bulbs and a transitory bloom.

Reply(5)
9
Related
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

80,000 Bitcoin millionaires wiped out in the great crypto crash of 2022

More than 80,000 Bitcoin (BTC) investors have had their millionaire status revoked due to the crypto market downturn, but lower prices mean the number of whole coiners is growing. Back on Nov. 12, just days after Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of around $69,000, a total of 108,886 BTC...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Set To Explode by Over 400% and Hit Six Figures, According to Crypto Trader – Here’s the Timeline

A popular crypto strategist and trader doesn’t expect Bitcoin (BTC) to reach new all-time highs for possibly another two years. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 526,200 Twitter followers Bitcoin will trade in a sideways range, also known as being in a crab market, before exploding to a new all-time high possibly after the early-2024 halving.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Digital Asset#Cryptocurrency#Web3 Investment#Coinloan#Worl
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Hit With $258 Billion USD Lawsuit for Allegedly Defrauding Investors With Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme

Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla Inc. are facing a $258 billion USD lawsuit for allegedly defrauding investors in a Dogecoin “pyramid scheme.”. According to Fortune, a man named Keith Johnson filed the suit in Manhattan, New York on behalf of several others who lost money investing in Dogecoin since April 2019. He claims that he was “defrauded out of money by defendants’ Dogecoin Crypto Pyramid Scheme” and that Musk “falsely and deceptively claim that Dogecoin is a legitimate investment when it has no value at all.”
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
u.today

Bitcoin Could Reach $72,000 This Week According to S2F Model, But Something Went Wrong

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy