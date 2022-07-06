Here are all the new foods to try at the Indiana State Fair in 2022

Your list of fair food to try is about to grow.

About two dozen new food and drink items will be introduced at the 2022 Indiana State Fair .

Vendors are putting twists on corn dogs and nachos and have found more items to deep fry in a bid to win the Taste of the Fair competition, which puts the new items up against each other.

They will be among the offerings at more than 140 different food stands at this year’s Indiana State Fair, which runs July 29 through Aug. 21, with Monday and Tuesday closures.

As in prior years, fairgoers can cast votes for the best new food item.

Last year’s winner was R&W Concessions’ Cinni Minis, cinnamon roll centers dipped in funnel cake batter, deep-fried and served with powdered sugar and cream cheese topping.

The first-place winner gets $2,500. Second- and third-place winners get $1,000 and $500, respectively.

Here are the new foods and their vendors at the 2022 Indiana State Fair:

Bison Lettuce Wrap

Red Frazier Bison

Butter lettuce filled with ground bison, sweet onion, water chestnut, ginger, carrot, soy and hoisin sauce.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Walking Taco

Meatball Factory

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos crushed in the bag with taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Caramel Corn Beer

Sun King

Sun King and Indiana State Fair Beer have partnered again for a new 2022 Indiana State Fair beer made with 100 pounds of Just Pop In caramel popcorn.

Pickle Pizza

Swain's Concessions

Homemade dough with a dill ranch sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, dill seasoning and dill pickles.

Deep-Fried Brownies

R&W Concessions

Ooey Gooey Brownies dipped in funnel cake batter, deep-fried then topped with powdered sugar with a drizzle of chocolate syrup.

Deep-Fried Cheese on a Stick

R&W Concessions

Mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter, then deep-fried to a golden brown.

Peach Shake-Up

R&W Concessions

Fresh lemons, sugar, ice, and water along with peach flavoring.

Iced Mocha Coffee Float

Hooks Drug Store Museum

Hand-dipped ice cream on top of a chocolate-flavored iced coffee, topped with a choice of whipped cream and a cherry.

Boba Fun Cup

Goodwin’s Pork-N-More

Vanilla Ice Cream layered with strawberry boba balls, sliced strawberries and gummy bears.

Nitro Fuel

Goodwin’s Pork-N-More

Fresh brewed Lipton Iced Tea mixed with our blue raspberry Lemon Twister.

State Fair Charcuterie Board

Urick Concessions

Charcuterie, but with mini funnel cakes, mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and popcorn corn topped with a sprinkle of colored candies.

State Fair Mary

Urick Concessions

A 24-ounce Bloody Mary topped with three skewers of fair food treats like waffle fries, deep-fried cheese curds, deep-fried mac and cheese, mini corn dogs, bacon, fried pickles and a barbecue pulled pork slider.

The Original Cowpie

Indiana Ribeye

A chocolate chip cookie with creamy vanilla ice cream in the center and another chocolate chip cookie to top it off.

Vegan Nachos

Black Leaf Vegan

Vegan nachos loaded with our fresh tortilla chips, plant-based meat, crispy coleslaw, pico de gallo, and cheese, topped with creamy ranch, guacamole sauce and sweet teriyaki.

Pretzel Nacho Bites

Wilson Concessions

Fresh pretzel bites covered in nacho cheese, sour cream, jalapeños and bacon bits.

Mexican Street Corn in a Cup

Wilson Concessions

Roasted sweet corn, mayonnaise, hot sauce, cheese and Mexican spices.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Wilson Concessions

A crispy chicken breast on a fresh bun with a choice of toppings, including lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard.

Lemon Shake Up Canned Cocktail

Hi & Mighty

A canned cocktail made by Hi & Mighty spirits distillery.

Pit-tatoes

Indiana Pork Producers Association

Pit-grilled potatoes topped with pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños and sour cream.

Mint Cookie Milkshake

American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Mint cookie milkshake served with crumbled Girl Scout Thin Mint cookies.

Quick Quesadilla

American Dairy Association Indiana Inc.

Quesadilla served with Red Gold salsa.

Mac Diggity Corn Dog

Gobble Gobble Food Truck

The Mac Daddy, but made with a corn dog.

For information, visit indianastatefair.com .

