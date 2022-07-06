Suspect arrested in Brooklyn bodega shooting that left two dead

An active crime scene at a bodega on Loring Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Three men were shot inside the bodega on July 4, 2022, two of them fatally. (Credit:… Read More

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a triple shooting inside an East New York bodega that left two men dead, police said early Wednesday.

Malachi Kirkland, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of murder and attempted murder, according to authorities. In the same announcement, the NYPD also identified the two deceased victims as Sulaiman Odunsa, 21, and Amir Green, 23.

Shots rang out inside the bodega on Loring Avenue near Drew Street around 11:35 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

Odunsa, who was struck in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Green and another man, 18, were rushed to an area hospital, where Green succumbed to a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. The teen victim, who has not been publicly identified, was listed in what authorities described as critical condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The bodega shooting was just one of several to mar the Independence Day weekend in New York City. More than 50 people were shot across the five boroughs over the long weekend, according to the NYPD.