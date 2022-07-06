ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Forecast For The San Francisco Bay Area

 4 days ago

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for morning clouds along the coast and mostly sunny skies by the afternoon Tuesday, with daytime highs in...

SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SFGate

Hazardous spill at milk facility threatens Bay Area river

PETALUMA (BCN) Multiple agencies responded on Friday to a hazardous materials spill from the Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma, city fire officials said. According to the Petaluma Fire Department, crews responded to 91 Lakeville St. at approximately 6:05 a.m. and discovered that a pipe had broken and roughly 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture had made its way into a storm drain. Crews traced the path of the liquid all the way to the Petaluma River.
SFGate

An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: Safe Parking Set For South San Jose Homeless Residents

South San Jose residents are up in arms over a plan to turn a light rail station parking lot into a space for homeless people to park and live in RVs. More than 100 people showed up to a virtual community meeting Wednesday led by Councilmember Sergio Jimenez's office to share concerns over a safe parking program at the VTA Santa Teresa station parking lot. The San Jose City Council is set to approve a five-year lease with VTA to start the program and provide 45 to 60 RV spaces in September. The program will be managed by LifeMoves, a nonprofit that has managed other safe parking spots in San Jose.
SFGate

The most and least expensive rentals in SF right now

The most and least expensive rentals in San Francisco on Craigslist this week. As prices for renting soar across the country, the Bay Area has had some respite. Rents are still below pre-pandemic levels, though there's no knowing how long that will last, especially amid a cooling housing market and rising interest rates.
SFGate

Second Suspect Identified Fatal Monday Night Fatal Stabbing

Police arrested a second suspect said to be involved in a Monday stabbing in East Palo Alto, thanks to newly acquired surveillance video. The East Palo Alto Police Department first responded to reports of a stabbing on the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street on July 4 at 11:35 p.m. Police said the man died on the scene, and later identified him as 33-year-old resident Abner Oswaldo Najeraxol.
SFGate

43-Year-Old Man Shot, Injured Saturday Night

A 43-year-old man was shot and injured Saturday night in Stockton, police said. Police said the man was near Sutter Street and Flora Street in the Civic District when he was shot. Officers responded to the scene at 9:57 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected...
SFGate

Police Name Victim Of Monday Night Fatal Shooting

OAKLAND (BCN) The name of the victim killed Monday in an Oakland shooting was released Friday by police. Tyree Foster Jr., 52, of Burbank, was shot shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Dowling Street in East Oakland. Foster was in the driver's seat of a vehicle when...
SFGate

Man Dies, Woman Injured After Tent Set On Fire; Female Suspect Sought

STOCKTON (BCN) A 35-year-old man died and a 40-year-old woman was injured when their tent was set on fire in Stockton on Thursday evening, according to police. The fire was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. in the area of the Airport Way bridge over Mormon Slough. Both victims were taken...
SFGate

Man killed, woman injured after their tent was set on fire

Police in central California were searching for a woman they say set a tent on fire, killing a man and injuring a woman inside, authorities said Friday. The 35-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough in Stockton when the suspect set them and their tent ablaze Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said in a brief statement.
