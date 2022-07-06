Bounce into healthy living at The Mix Studios, one of few Michigan spots offering trampoline rebounding

Adding trampolines to "the mix" could give people who work out a more fun and motivating way to exercise.

The Mix Fitness Studios in Ypsilanti is a workout gym that is one of only a handful of places in Michigan offering trampoline rebounding, an up-and-coming exercise that consists of clients using tiny trampolines to bounce through their routine.

"The trampoline stuff is definitely unique, I don't think there's anywhere else in Michigan that offers it, I could be wrong, but I've done some searches and haven't seen anywhere else," said Sarah Kreiner, owner of The Mix.

Core workouts are done on and off the trampoline, and bouncing makes it easy to follow moves to the beat of music, Kreiner said.

The benefits of trampoline rebounding include improvements in balance and visual coordination, increased bone density, and better lymphatic drainage, Kreiner said. According to The Mix, when bouncing, there is 40% less joint damage than when running and it can be more effective in less time.

"There is no downside to trampoline workouts; I think the amazing thing is you can adjust based on your level," said Kreiner. "We have gentle rebounding for those with joint issues or feeling very reconditioned, Bounce 1 for beginners and then Bounce 2 for those who are more advanced."

For first time clients, it is $15 for three classes, and then about $15 a class after that. There are a variety of times for group classes, and private sessions are offered for individuals as well.

Private group classes can also be booked for events such as birthday or bachelorette parties, Kreiner said.

Kreiner got into trampoline rebounding before the pandemic, when The Mix had a location in Ann Arbor and one trainer brought up the exercise after first learning about it in New York. The trainer asked Kreiner how she felt about trying it out at the studio and ended up teaching classes, but it didn't take off.

When the trainer was going to leave and sell the trampolines, Kreiner bought them, she said.

"I was sort of forced to teach it, I was really nervous at first, but then more and more I became very very passionate about it," said Kreiner. "During COVID I had a cohort of people who bought my trampolines and we did it on Zoom for a long time and loved it."

In August of 2021, Kreiner opened a location on Cross Street in Ypsilanti. Just this month, a new River Street location in Depot Town began accepting clients. Moving into the new studio, Kreiner decided that she wanted more people to try it.

"It's something that I feel like you buy one on Amazon and you try to do the videos and you don't get the sense of what it's like because the ones that we have, I joke that they're like the Rolls Royce of trampolines because they're literally like $600-800 and there's a huge difference of the quality of what you feel," said Kreiner.

Barb Ilg, a woman in her mid-60's who has been a client at The Mix since early March, said that she has attended many different types of workout classes in her life, but trampoline rebounding is different than anything she has ever done before.

"It's fun and it's easy on your joints and it's just unique," Ilg said. "They're very knowledgable, they explain what it's about, the proper body mechanics, they're very open to any questions that you have, it's just a ton of fun the energy of the class and you sweat and you get a good workout and I think it's easier on your body than running."

As trampoline rebounding begins to become more popular, Kreiner has hopes that more and more people will start to enjoy the classes too.

The studio also offers strength training and yoga, she said.

Rather than the "go all out" mentality of many large gyms, The Mix said that their studio is focused more on longevity.

"Instead of being all about the calories burned, we're more of like feeling good, feeling strong, and living your life to the fullest," said Kreiner.

For anyone interested, The Mix offers free 30-minute-long discovery calls to help people decide what plan would be best for them.

"With fitness, it's so overwhelming, you don't know where to start or what's right for you, or maybe you have a limited budget, or maybe funds are no issue at all," said Kreiner. "That half-hour call can take away so much frustration to help you get going with what works for you."

Not only do their workouts improve physical health, but they are great for mental health and mood improvement as well.

"If you're struggling with motivation or not knowing what to do or maybe previous injuries and you want someone to walk you through, the Mix Studios really cares about the individual," said Kreiner. "We want to help you not only make sure your workout is safe but help you do a consistent schedule that works for you and help you figure out something that's fun."

