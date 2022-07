The month of July means abject suffering for Nashvillians every time we step outside. That's one reason why I'm always excited to get news of the Southern Festival of Books. The weather can vary in the first weeks of October, of course, but the festival heralds the promise of crispy leaves, sweater cardigans and Halloween season. Humanities Tennessee announced the preliminary roster of authors in the three-day fest, which will take place Oct. 14-16 at War Memorial Auditorium and the Nashville Public Library downtown. Dig this year’s festival artwork by Laura Baisden of Camp Nevernice. We can’t wait to snag the festival merch.

