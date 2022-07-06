ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petty Cash to open Thursday on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
Detroit's Avenue of Fashion is bustling and becoming quite the avenue of restaurants, with another eatery opening this week amid the areas growing culinary scene.

New spot Petty Cash will open Thursday on Livernois in the Green Acres neighborhood area. Its menu is described as "soulful upscale and approachable" according to a news release announcing its opening.

Petty Cash is from partners Art Hicks, Kelly McBride, Ron Bartell Jr., and Rufus Bartell. Former NFL player Ron Bartell, is also the owner of nearby Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles.

The restaurant has been in the works for four years, Kelly McBride said. McBride, 50, is no stranger to the metro Detroit culinary scene. He started out working a summer job at Plum Hollow Country Club as a teenager. He attended culinary school at Oakland Community College. McBride's first chef job led to many other chef jobs in the area and the vision to open this spot in the neighborhood where he has now lived for 20 years.

"We wanted something in the neighborhood," McBride said. "Something other than fast food. We wanted what we like in the neighborhood."

McBride said he visualized more restaurants for that area of Livernois years ago.

"I am glad that I am a part of it," he said. "I like the idea of the bike lane now (on Livernois), that you can walk up or ride your bike.

Dominic McCord is Petty Cash' executive chef. McCord previously worked at Leila. On the menu are small plates and shareables that will be seasonal and use locally sourced ingredients. There will be vegan and vegetarian selections, smoked meats, and seafood along with one-of-a-kind craft cocktails, according to a news release.

McBride described the menu offerings as new Americans. There will be staples like burgers and fries. But specialties include lamb ribs, grilled oysters, and grilled Caesar salad.

Most of the items are shareable, which McBride said was their initial intention.

"We want people to get their money's worth," McBride said. "There's a duck paella that three people can share."

Petty Cash' take on a Buffalo wing, McBride said, is chicken wings that are oven-roasted and then grilled. A peppery Peri Peri sauce is added to the wing for the Buffalo twist, McBride added.

"Everything is recognizable. We put our little twist on items to make them more elevated," McBride said.

Inside the nearly 2,800-square-foot spot pays homage to Black excellence with Detroit music legend pictures on the walls. It's described, according to pettycashdetroit.com as "lush and elegant."

There is indoor seating for 82 including bar seating. Garage-style doors open to an outdoor patio with 42 seats. Bar seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Petty Cash will start out as reservations-only.

Petty Cash, 20050 Livernois, will open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday. Regular hours will be Wednesday through Sunday. For reservations go to pettycashdetroit.com . There's a $20 deposit when reserving. A Sunday brunch, according to its website, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and scheduled to start July 17.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Petty Cash to open Thursday on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

deadlinedetroit.com

Community compassion: Donations pass $50,000 goal for slain Detroit officer Loren Courts' family

More than 930 people touched by this week's ambush shooting that killed a 40-year-old police officer have given over $59,000 to help his widow, son and daughter. "The family needs time to heal and process his loss without having to worry about bills, groceries and other costs," a sister-in-law of Loren Courts posts with a GoFundMe appeal that exceeds its $50,000 goal in under two days.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community reacts after 2 children shot in Detroit on Sunday

It was a busy Sunday for the Detroit Police Department after two children were victimized in separate shootings, one of which was fatal. “That’s wild,” said Christopher Felder, who lives nearby. “That’s a whole bunch, all of this in one day.”. The first incident involved a...
DETROIT, MI
