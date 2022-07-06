Two people hospitalized after authorities say SUV strikes utility pole in Millis

MILLIS — Two people were seriously injured Monday evening after a single-car crash on Dover Road, authorities said.

The Police and Fire departments responded at 7:19 p.m. to 45 Dover Road for a report of an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole, Fire Chief Rick Barrett said Tuesday.

Two people — a man and a woman — were in the SUV. Bystanders had initially attempted to get the pair out of the car.

"Upon arrival, our crews took over the extrication and removed them from the vehicle," Barrett said.

The woman was taken by medical rescue helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with serious injuries that are also not believed to be life-threatening, Barrett said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by police. They could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

