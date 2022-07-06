ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Freya, Ironbound, Ulysses: These great white sharks are swimming near eastern N.C. beaches

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6fXH_0gWCBoB200

As summer kicks into high gear, nearby coasts could see an increase in great white shark sightings, and some already have.

Just over a month ago, two tagged great whites were pinged just off the coast of Onslow Bay. David Behringer, fisheries biologist for the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, said great white sharks live in all of the world's oceans, but in the northwest Atlantic, they follow seasonal migrations.

"In the summer, they are found most often in New England waters, and in the winter, they are found mostly off of Florida," Behringer said. "In the spring and fall, these sharks are moving northward and southward, so, this is the time of year they are most often in N.C. waters."

Beach Safety:Nine years after Onslow teen drowns, officials urge residents to watch for rip currents

Behringer added there is some research that suggests great white shark populations in the northwest Atlantic have been increasing since the 1990s, which is when a number of conservation measures were implemented.

He said water temperature seems to be the primary driver of great white sharks' seasonal movements.

"Prey availability, which is often correlated with water temperature, also influences shark movement," Behringer said. "White sharks spend a lot of their time in deeper waters along the continental shelf, but can be found closer to shore."

Although recent pings have shown great white sharks to be fairly far off the coast, they may still be too close for comfort for coastal residents.

According to research from Ocearch, Ulysses, a nearly 12-foot great white at 990 pounds, pinged about 239 miles off of Onslow Bay on May 17. However, Ulysses was a mere 27 miles off the coast of Onslow just weeks earlier.

Ocearch, according to its website, is a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean's giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean.

Another large white shark who has recently been hanging out in the area, is 12'4" Ironbound, who weighs about 998 pounds. Ironbound, according to Ocearch's shark tracker, was north of Onslow Bay in May, leaving late in the month for the Gulf of Mexico.

However, Ironbound has a history of hanging extremely close to Onslow's beaches, especially in 2020, pinging about 27 miles off the coast.

One great white was named for her location to the North Carolina coast just last year, having been tagged just 20 miles off the coast of Onslow.

Since, Freya has spent a lot of time in the area, pinging just over 30 miles off the same coast in February.

Ocearch says Freya, which translates to "Noble Woman," got her name from Sea World, (Ocearch's partner) and she was "named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species' conservation."

Sharks also hanging close to Atlantic, Emerald Isle beaches

When these great whites aren't splashing around close to Onslow's beaches, they're traveling northward and southward, as Behringer said, some coming mighty close to other local coasts like Atlantic and Emerald Isle beaches.

Crystal, a ten foot 460 pound great white was tagged about 32 miles off the coast in Onslow Bay in March, in the direction of Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach. She was named after North Carolina's crystal coast.

Ulysses, Freya, and Ironbound have made their ways to the area on occasion also.

For those concerned about the sharks pinging off local coasts, N.C. Sea Grant has an informational brochure available. The brochure quotes the director of the International Shark Attack File, George Burgess, who says that although a shark attack is a potential danger for anyone frequenting marine waters, the risk should be kept in perspective.

He says on the list of potential dangers encountered in aquatic recreation, sharks are at the bottom of the list.

The International Shark Attack File is the world’s only scientifically documented, comprehensive database of all known shark attacks, according to its website, and was initiated in 1958.

According to the file, the number of confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in Onslow County since 1935, is 10. Onslow sits at fifth place in North Carolina behind Brunswick with 17, New Hanover and Carteret with 14, and Dare with 11.

In 2021, North Carolina sat tied for fourth in the country with California in the number of unprovoked shark bites with three.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
Vice

A Pair of Orcas Is Brutally Killing Great White Sharks in South Africa

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A pair of orcas are brutally killing great white sharks and ripping out their livers off the coast of South Africa, prompting great whites to abandon this part of their normal range en masse, reports a new study.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
Onslow County, NC
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Emerald Isle, NC
State
Florida State
Onslow County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Onslow County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Beaches
Narcity USA

Freya, A Teenage Great White Shark, Loves To Lurk The North Carolina Shoreline

Freya is a female sub-adult great white shark that frequents the North Carolina coast. Despite her age, the teen shark is 11.3 feet long and weighs approximately 883 pounds. According to tracking data provided by OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization dedicated to marine research, Freya has spent much of her teenage years hugging the state's shoreline before making her way up and down the east coast.
NAGS HEAD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Eight foot long bull shark rams kayaker’s boat

A kayaker got quite the shock when a huge bull shark started ramming into the side of his boat back in April.Quentin Turko said that he was fishing in Outer Banks, barrier islands just off the coast of North Carolina, when the shark approached him and tried to steal his fish.This video shows the shark battling it out for a 45lb redfish that Turko had netted, in the effort for an easy meal.Turko said that he was lucky not to be knocked into the water.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 11 rescued as boat capsizes off ‘beer can island’ in Florida‘It’s a stunt’, says Shapps over train strikesBen Stiller visits his ‘hero’ Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

3rd New York Shark Attack Prompts Dangerous Marine Life Warning!

A lifeguard swimming off Fire Island on Thursday was bitten in the foot by a shark. Three shark attacks in one week, off the beaches of Long Island, have prompted "Dangerous Marine Life" warning flags for some New York beaches. The first thing that may come to mind is the 1975 classic movie, "Jaws." It was just a movie...right? Was there a real life "Jaws" situation, where one shark was targeting human victims? As far as we know, the answer is YES!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Beach Please! Here Are 5 Less Celebrated Beach Areas In The US To Check Out

Beaches tend to be synonymous with bustling crowds, water sports and endlessly flowing alcohol. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it gets tired after a while. Even the most social person can benefit from solitude sometimes. Aside from the opportunity to connect with nature, there will less temptation to check social media, since your internet connection might be spotty.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Fireflies put on light show on North Carolina mountain

It would be easy to call it magical, this river of pulsing yellow-white light that washes waist high across a woodland floor. It is tempting to say — as watchers sometimes will — that synchronous fireflies speak to us somehow. And we do heed their call, drawn by the thousands to stare and to sigh at their sparkling nocturnal pageant every spring. But these strobe-light dispatches in the dark are not for us.
SCIENCE
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
327
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy