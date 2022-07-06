ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox can’t let another AL East series slip away

 4 days ago
Maybe Brayan Bello is just what the Red Sox need to secure their first series win against an AL East opponent in 2022. Because this is getting ridiculous.

With Tuesday’s 8-4 loss, the Red Sox now have a sub-.500 record against every AL East team, yet they’re still the No. 2 team in the division. A win on Wednesday would put Boston at 3-3 with the Rays, but they’ll still only be 11-16 against the AL East. Even with a Wednesday win, things are more likely to get worse for the Red Sox in the near future with the Yankees coming to town this weekend.

The Red Sox might be able to skate to the postseason with miserable numbers against AL East opponents, but it’s going to be a problem at some point. If the regular season ended right now, four AL East teams would make the postseason. Things like failing to plate at least one run when there are runners on second and third with no outs cannot happen (like it did on Tuesday). If anything, the AL East is doing the Red Sox a favor by letting them know they need to do a lot more than they have against quality opponents.

The Red Sox need to finish this series off. If not to quiet the chatter surrounding their struggles against the AL East, then to give them some confidence for when baseball’s best team comes to Boston. The Red Sox need every advantage they can get vs. the Yankees — otherwise, we could be looking at much worse than a series loss come Sunday.

WEEI Sports Radio

It wasn't a must-win for the Red Sox, but it was sure a big win

How big was the Red Sox' 6-5, 10-inning win over the Yankees Saturday night? Evidently, Alex Verdugo thought it was about as big as an early July tilt can offer. "It was very satisfying. It was a game that we felt was a must-win," said Verdugo, who claimed the walk-off single with two outs in the 10th. "You don’t want to lose any series, obviously we don’t want to get swept. To be in that game as long as we were, had a good pitching performance, kept the offense of the Yankees down to a few runs was big. To keep fighting back and forth man, it was one of those games where it felt like it needed to be us."
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Refsnyder leads Red Sox against the Yankees after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (61-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-39, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +140;...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Watch: Jackie Bradley Jr. has eventful pitching debut in Sox-Yankees

The Boston Red Sox were all out of pitchers Friday night, so they turned to their hardest-throwing fielder. With the Red Sox trailing the New York Yankees by six runs entering the ninth inning at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora summoned outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to the mound to make his major-league pitching debut.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

It's weird that the Red Sox have ignored first base

BOSTON -- The current series taking place between the Red Sox and Yankees doesn't project to be a good time for Boston. After rookie Josh Winckowski started the opener on Thursday, it'll be rookie Connor Seabold on the bump on Saturday, likely followed by rookie Kutter Crawford on Saturday. Nick Pivetta will get the ball on Sunday, but it may require an optimist's viewpoint to believe he'll be pitching with a chance to even give the Red Sox a split of the four-game set.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kiké Hernandez's rehab stint paused, return to Red Sox delayed

The Boston Red Sox will have to wait a while longer for Kiké Hernandez's to return to the lineup. Hernandez has been on the injured list since June 8 due to a strained right hip flexor. He started his rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester on Friday but felt tightness in his hip after the game, causing his rehab to be put on pause as he returned to Boston for treatment Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox are paying the price for an imperfectly-built roster

Putting tomatoes on your cereal doesn't make them versatile, but it will make your breakfast inedible. Apparently the Red Sox need to learn this lesson, because their focus on roster flexibility has resulted in a second baseman losing lazy fly balls in right field and an outfielder turning himself into a pretzel on popups. Perhaps these are not the best uses of their considerable resources.
BOSTON, MA
