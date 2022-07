Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Breanna Green as the Coastal Regional Center Employee of the Year. Green has worked for the agency for five years and is assigned to the high behavioral women’s unit. She works with individuals who are diagnosed with both developmental disability and mental illness. Green displays an exceptional level of teamwork and compassion for those in her care.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO