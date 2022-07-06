How to deal with passive-aggressive coworkers

For the last decade, startups have been enjoying an unprecedented bull market that has been propped up by U.S. monetary policy, direct cash payments, and other government spending. Meanwhile, financial experts have been predicting that the tech bubble is on the verge of bursting. While those predictions have been wrong for nearly a decade, they may finally be right. The combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, broken supply chains, the war in Ukraine, and a host of other issues make this correction a little different. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is down almost 30% this year, IPOs will likely be down 70% by the end of the year, and the effects are just starting to be felt in the private markets.

