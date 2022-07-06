ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

How to deal with passive-aggressive coworkers

By Stephanie Vozza
Fast Company
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re unhappy with a situation at work, one option is to confront the issue head on. While that may be the quickest way to resolve a conflict, a lot of people resort to another tactic: passive aggression, or using underhanded comments to vent frustration. According to a...

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Playbook by Jennifer Jacquet review – a machiavellian guide to corporate deception

When evidence emerged that smoking was linked to lung cancer, tobacco companies formulated a clear strategy. By investing in doubt and even denial, as Jennifer Jacquet puts it, they delivered delay. So they suggested that the case was not yet watertight, that factors other than smoking were involved or that we needed more research. And that put off the day when governments insisted on warning labels, consumers changed their buying habits and companies faced legal challenges. In the same way, eye-wateringly expensive efforts to deny – or cast severe doubt on – the clear conclusions of climate science have delivered huge “payoffs” for interested parties such as oil companies, including what the book describes as “effectively zero legally binding international policy”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fast Company

3 key ingredients of an authentic workplace

We’ve all heard an inspirational TedTalk in which a knowledgeable, wise speaker appears on an illuminated stage and directs their intense gaze to the audience. They start with a heartfelt anecdote and then go on about the importance of “showing up as the real you.” It’s all very motivational, and we’re left feeling inspired to do better.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Fast Company

Why this type of self-discipline will make you a better leader

Personal accountability is the foundation of mental fitness, which is critical for effective leadership. I’m not talking about everyday actions. I’m talking about a radical level of accountability. You stop blaming other people and/or circumstances for how you feel or what has happened to you. Typically, when we...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coworker#Soft Skills#How To Deal#Preply#American#Life S Non Conformities
Fast Company

Tracking my stress at work actually helped my productivity

Living with PSTD, anxiety, and depression makes work life a challenge. But there’s nothing like chronic mental health issues to help you build a routine that you can live with. In the 15+ years that I’ve been learning to manage my mental health, I’ve been a student, freelancer, serial...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Habits don’t work for everyone. Here’s what to do instead

Habits can be a powerful tool for achieving goals and getting things done. Automatic and requiring little effort to implement, habits can help you yield the results you want, but only if you’re someone who is wired for disciplined living with a dependable schedule, says Michelle Segar, Ph.D., author of The Joy Choice.
Fast Company

It’s time for startup founders to face reality

For the last decade, startups have been enjoying an unprecedented bull market that has been propped up by U.S. monetary policy, direct cash payments, and other government spending. Meanwhile, financial experts have been predicting that the tech bubble is on the verge of bursting. While those predictions have been wrong for nearly a decade, they may finally be right. The combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, broken supply chains, the war in Ukraine, and a host of other issues make this correction a little different. The tech-heavy NASDAQ is down almost 30% this year, IPOs will likely be down 70% by the end of the year, and the effects are just starting to be felt in the private markets.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy